The ongoing saga of whether or not Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that he didn’t think a woman could win the presidency has been very entertaining, and we wondered if it would come up at Tuesday night’s debate. It did, and CNN’s moderator concluded that Warren was telling the truth (for once) — but what viewers didn’t see was Sanders and Warren mixing it up after the debate over who called whom a liar.

This is better than the whole two-hour snoozefest that was the debate proper:

And here’s the enhanced version courtesy of Dave Rubin:

