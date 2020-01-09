Ben Rhodes never stopped tweeting, but he’s really had to ramp things up these last few days seeing how his “deal partner” Iran has killed an American contractor, attacked a U.S. embassy, and shot down a passenger airliner.

His definition of “war” seems about as vague as the definition of “peace” when used in the context, “Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.” There is no war, there was no crossfire — Iran shot down that jet.

Be sure to check out Rhodes’ next foreign policy podcast for equally deep thoughts.

