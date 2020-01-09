Ben Rhodes never stopped tweeting, but he’s really had to ramp things up these last few days seeing how his “deal partner” Iran has killed an American contractor, attacked a U.S. embassy, and shot down a passenger airliner.
His definition of “war” seems about as vague as the definition of “peace” when used in the context, “Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.” There is no war, there was no crossfire — Iran shot down that jet.
War always has unintended consequences, and most often they are bad and suffered by innocents.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 9, 2020
Your pals shot the plane down moron
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 10, 2020
Iran shot the plane down. Your friends did this
— Alex Borgia (@AlexBorgia4) January 9, 2020
Especially when you arm the terrorists.
— Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) January 9, 2020
Your buddies, those folks you gave money to, did this. Probably with the money you gave them.
— Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 9, 2020
So does financing the people hoping to go to war.
— Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) January 9, 2020
As a result of hardware your pallets of cash purchased, I suspect.
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 10, 2020
You should have thought about that when you facilitated the Iran deal and the cash they used to buy those missiles.
— JD Crow (@JD_Crow) January 10, 2020
So does appeasing and funding terror sponsoring regimes.
— Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) January 10, 2020
I’m sure the Israelis thought that while you armed Iran.
— Katie Sullivan (@PaddyCunio) January 10, 2020
Here is Ben blaming America for Iran shooting down the plane. 👆
— Andrew Trump (@Nobodieknows) January 9, 2020
Seems Iran had a very intended consequence in mind, they just suck at basically everything. So you and they have that in common.
— Oliver (@Oliver73178228) January 10, 2020
Sit. This. One. Out.
— Plàya Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) January 9, 2020
Paying off the murderous Iranian regime with pallets of cash has obvious consequences, and they are always bad & suffered by innocents.
Thank goodness Pres. Trump reversed eight years of the Obama appeasement that emboldened Iran to keep waging violence.
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 10, 2020
War? What war?
— Davidson 🇺🇸 (@SorryNotaBot) January 10, 2020
What war is that … creative writer.
— Jackie O'Shea (@jackieOshea25) January 10, 2020
Narrator: there is no war 🙄
— Mike (@michaeljashmore) January 9, 2020
You mean that WORLD WAR 3 that lasted 72 hours?
— Koondey (@Koondey1) January 9, 2020
9 days into 2020… still not in war.
— WickedWomanAZ (@dashhoofer_dev) January 10, 2020
Was war declared? Did I somehow miss this?
— Elisabeth Brogan (@Bethkzoo) January 10, 2020
We are not at war. Carry on.
— Hank Boggio (@VNOVA86) January 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Ben. You lost your guy in Tehran, and didn't get the war with the subsequent loss of American life you had hoped for.
— Not Followed By Anyone You're Following (@some_1_el) January 9, 2020
Appeasement always has unintended consequences, and most often it is war, the consequences of which are bad and often suffered by innocents.
— David Abramovitz (@sliv_the_eli) January 9, 2020
Not sure how we'd all be able to continue on without your heartfelt, enlightening tweets. Hero.
— Bill (@Bb37Defnot) January 10, 2020
What's the definition of "vapid"?
— John Nicholas (@JohnNic07041863) January 10, 2020
Profound statement 🧐 #geeeeez
— KRenner (@KRenner2) January 10, 2020
Obama is guilty of doing that.
— Jimbo (@sonardude) January 10, 2020
Im proud of you as an ex-Obama administration type that you can admit this.
— Multi Path Fade (@Multi_Path_Fade) January 9, 2020
Your boss bombed weddings with his fleet of flying killer robots.
— That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) January 10, 2020
your boss was the bomb-dropping #DroneyMcPeaceprize
— Razor (@hale_razor) January 10, 2020
Harsh. But true.
— MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) January 10, 2020
Like that war Obama supported in Yemen.
— Luciano (@LucianoQR09) January 9, 2020
Nice work in Egypt 🇪🇬
— BigCat916 (@bigcat916) January 9, 2020
Is this your explanation for what you did in Iraq and not stopping the rise of ISIS when you had the chance? Leading to the death of thousands.
— Nickarama (@Nickarama1) January 9, 2020
Like the time you destroyed Libya?
— Tea Lover (@unknowncorner) January 9, 2020
True, start with Libya Ben.
— A camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) January 10, 2020
Tell us about Libya, Ben.
— Mitch (@mitchisright) January 9, 2020
The modern slaves in Libya thank you for this tweet.
— Matt (@MatthewMaryland) January 10, 2020
Like Benghazi?
— Ben (@bendur6) January 10, 2020
Yeah, Benghazi was a true American tragedy. Zero should have been more careful
— Kirk (👉Expert corn blaster👈 (@bridgers_kirk) January 10, 2020
Like Stevens, Smith, Woods, and Doherty.
— Mick Brooks (@Mick1777007) January 10, 2020
Sometimes, ambassadors end up dead, amirite?
— Whatevs, 2 (@joesichspach) January 9, 2020
You should be sitting out all foreign policy twitter
— GorillaHeadphones (@GorillaHeadpho1) January 10, 2020
Be sure to check out Rhodes’ next foreign policy podcast for equally deep thoughts.
Related:
‘You were duped’: Richard Grenell has some words for Ben Rhodes, who still thinks the Iran deal was working https://t.co/g8YNqeOuMT
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2020