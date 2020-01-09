As Twitchy reported Wednesday, President Trump announced new sanctions on Iran, which displeased Rep. Ilhan Omar, who considers sanctions “economic warfare.” A lot of people wondered how Omar could support sanctions against Israel, then, and not Iran. Fortunately, Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall was able to ask Omar himself, and she explained how the two scenarios are “very different.”

I asked Rep. Omar what her response is to those calling out her support for BDS against Israel while criticizing sanctions against Iran. She said it's "very different" bc BDS is by the people, while Iranian sanctions is by a gov to create maximum pressure.https://t.co/3TVNGFpWy1 pic.twitter.com/e2kC3qfllD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 9, 2020

She does know the “S” in BDS stands for sanctions, right? How is that “by the people”?

This excuse doesn’t even make sense. Government sanctions against places like Iran are tailored to target specific people or industries. BDS requires that people boycott anyone even tangentially related to Israel, including private businesses and individuals. — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 9, 2020

does she even understand what she said…? pic.twitter.com/yRRaDI5mbL — mark r (@markr51749722) January 10, 2020

Someone should let her know she is part of government. — vizz504 (@vizz504) January 10, 2020

I guess she never visited the official website of BDS. pic.twitter.com/n31Jk3cqrI — neontaster (@neontaster) January 10, 2020

"Divestment" and "sanctions" are inherently actions by institutions/governments and not regular people. That's what the "boycott" is for. — neontaster (@neontaster) January 10, 2020

Boycotts are by the people, sanctions are not 🤷‍♂️ — Sam (@SPFCasual) January 9, 2020

how do the people sanction a country? — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) January 9, 2020

How are sanctions imposed by the people? — 5..6..7..8..Pounce! (@OnPointe28) January 10, 2020

@IlhanMN with the logical explanation of her support for the B movement. No word on the DS so far. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) January 9, 2020

Didn’t she sponsor a BDS resolution in Congress, aka THE GOVERNMENT? — Grieta 😂🎶 🇺🇸 (@ThatGrieta) January 10, 2020

People cannot impose sanctions on a country, and she is now a federal employee. Consistency, please? — 🌱🍄🥦🌶🥕Ladlien💗🐷🐣🐥🐮 (@Ladlien) January 9, 2020

That’s a fancy way of saying when do it, it’s ok. — Sabrina Kroeger (@kroeger_sabrina) January 10, 2020

This response makes no sense, as she doesn’t just support the “right” to engage in BDS, but she actively promotes the movement. Which means, by her own words, she wishes to inflict “medical shortages” and “countless deaths” on Israelis. — Republican RePARTEE (@repub_repartee) January 10, 2020

The people who created BDS are antisemitic. Does she not know or does she not care? — Matt (@nflulrich17) January 10, 2020

some people boycotted something @IlhanMN — James Hansen (@James200009) January 10, 2020

Yeah, she's not right. — Deborah Ditkowsk (@DeborahDitkows1) January 9, 2020

Welp, that’s incoherent — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) January 10, 2020

That's some hair-splitting — Andy Genova (@AndyKGenova) January 10, 2020

Proving, once again, that she refuses to understand that the US govt is "by the people", but she seems to think that she's some kind of international representative who tells those in her district how she will vote and behave, instead of doing what they hired her to do. — 🕯️Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβiȶ 🕯️(pronoun-Hare Highness) (@WaskelweeWabbit) January 10, 2020

Yet she opposes sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela which are both widely supported among Cuban and Venezuelan citizens… — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) January 10, 2020

Spoken like a true fraudulent politician. — James Bishai (@attybishai) January 10, 2020

That's not what the difference is, Ilhan. The difference is that Israel is a Jewish state and Iran is not. — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 9, 2020

It's different because Iran isn't Jewish. — Napoleon (@NapoleonWander) January 9, 2020

She's been reprimanded before. Think about it. How's she going to say "LOL. Jews don't live in Iran!" without getting in trouble again. — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) January 10, 2020

Have you ever met someone and a chill runs down your spine as you can feel the evil, and their voice grinds on you? I give you Ilhan Omar or whatever her name is. — kenneth karish (@unsocialist) January 10, 2020

And she’ll be re-elected.

