There’s not much to say here but wow — this is a show of force, brought to you by the official spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.
VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL
— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019
USA 🇺🇸
USA 🇺🇸
USA 🇺🇸
USA 🇺🇸
— DemiWuForTrump (@TrumpDemi) December 31, 2019
Hell yeah ! USA! USA! USA!
— Atkinson (@Atkinso78100541) December 31, 2019
God bless the US heroes 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Salute from Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦🇸🇦
— Ben Ezra Almutairi (@1falmu) December 31, 2019
— KiloTango1Mike🚔 (@KiloTango1Mike) December 31, 2019
Thank you Secretary @EsperDoD and President @realDonaldTrump for your quick and timely action to quell the actions of the Iran backed militias attacking our #USEmbassy!
— Victor Warden (@lightning7876) December 31, 2019
Nice work. Thank you for your service. Godspeed.
— Bitcoin Banker (@BitcoinBnkr) December 31, 2019
🙏 Please be safe. I am praying for our soldiers.🙏
— Meenamoo (@MeenaKShah) December 31, 2019
Prayers to all inside right now. We are thinking of you!
— Kristina Crook (@TheBloodLottery) December 31, 2019
Thank you for protecting America citizens! @realDonaldTrump
— Brad Fairchild (@braddog8) December 31, 2019
— Brian Wood (@snoopywood11) December 31, 2019
Got to experience the calming effect of a helicopter gunship's arrival during a riot back in the day; thanks for all you are doing to back up @StateDept teammates!
— Edward Loomis (@ed_loomis) December 31, 2019
No more #Benghazi and no more 1979’s
Thank you @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸
— Tim Sharkey (@SharkeyTim) December 31, 2019
Excellent, but step it up
— T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) December 31, 2019
God bless our troops and their families! Praying for their safety! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— CRB (@Winnie5060) December 31, 2019
The message here: “It ain’t like it used to be”
— Jay Stine (@Chiieeef) December 31, 2019
They try something those Apaches will rain hell from the sky!
— Darl L. Stephenson (@DarlstephL) December 31, 2019
Yes! pic.twitter.com/l20wDhiIOd
— Joanne NewYorker @1960 (@York1960) December 31, 2019
God speed my dear brothers and sisters. We are praying for you.
— Mary Abraham (@MaryAbr55302226) December 31, 2019
Not CIF and they still got there fast. No late night stand down order this time, I guess. @TomFitton
— Dana Peck (@drpeck66) December 31, 2019
May god protect everyone at the American embassy and all of the peole of Baghdad. You are all in my prayers 🙏🏼
— Dashni Morad (@Dashni_Morad) December 31, 2019
For years, the AH64 has an established reputation of picking off dirt insurgents at night. The absolute right medicine for this rabble.
— Don Q (@Source_Persil) December 31, 2019
Send in the pain!
— Yoak (@Yoakdaddy) December 31, 2019
Light ‘em up.
— Dr. John (@P226_Sig) December 31, 2019
Glad to see U.S. military responding with FORCE. And you can bet Trump won't be blaming this attack on a You Tube video!
— mikesamerica (@mikesamerica) December 31, 2019
Related:
Sen. Chris Murphy: Embassy attack was predictable, ‘America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms’ https://t.co/32iAdE7Jky
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 31, 2019