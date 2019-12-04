As you know, the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, is hosting an all-professor hearing Wednesday for their expert testimony on just what constitutes an impeachable offense. In his opening remarks, however, Nadler brought up the Mueller report and suggested parts of it would be included in the articles of impeachment:

Nadler’s opening statement leans pretty heavily on the obstruction of justice volume of the Mueller report — in addition to the Ukraine investigation. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 4, 2019

NEW: Nadler strongly suggested in his opening statement that Judiciary’s articles of impeachment will touch on volume II of the Mueller report, too — in addition to the Ukraine investigation. w/ @kyledcheney https://t.co/9bmlbcPzFU — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 4, 2019

That actually sounds like good news for President Trump, but bad news for us, according to Michael Tracey:

Jerrold Nadler and his counsel Norm Eisen have made it 100% clear today that the Mueller Report will be incorporated into the articles of impeachment that ultimately come out of the Judiciary Committee, so get ready to litigate Trump/Russia for the 10 millionth time — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 4, 2019

Bad news for impeachment advocates who wanted a swift, narrow impeachment focused solely on the Ukraine phone call. That was never going to happen. Mueller laid the groundwork for impeachment and the Ukraine stuff arose directly from it. — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 4, 2019

Perfect. GOP can call all sorts of fun witnesses for that. — Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample7) December 4, 2019

Well, that should make the trial in the Senate that much more interesting. The witness list for the defense is expanding and will be an even greater show with Hillary and Obama called. — Sean Woodruff (@SeanWoodruff) December 4, 2019

Cocaine Mitch will have a field day with that one. — Stephen (@sjbftmlsc) December 4, 2019

can no neck spell

D-E-S-P-E-R-A-T-I-O-N

??

I can — Black_Raven135 (@RosaleeAdams) December 4, 2019

Throwing sh!t against the wall in the hope something sticks. Public opinion-wise, that is. No chance you change any senator's mind without a significant shift in public opinion. — Shogun's Shotgun (@shoguns_shotgun) December 4, 2019

Wow thats dumb. — Blue Roses (@StoicGiraffee) December 4, 2019

When Obama testifies before the Senate while wearing a tan suit, will the Senate call for his Impeachment? — DeLoss McKnight (@DeLossMcKnight) December 4, 2019

Will the Articles soon include being involved in Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance and withholding info on the JFK assassination? (Sorry, @tedcruz ) — Michael Brennan (@MikeBrennan330) December 4, 2019

They claim that "Muh Russia" began due to a Trump campaign (G-Pop) member "discussing Clinton emails" w/ a "Russian connected" person. – G-Pop has never been formally accused of this

– No "Clinton emails" ever materialized

– The "Russian connection" was non-existent — Matt (@Xenos_on_ice) December 4, 2019

So many crimes and so little time. Trump MUST be reelected so we can continue investigating and get to the bottom of it. — David Mark (@realDavidMark) December 4, 2019

Well, Trump may get a landslide in 2020 afterall. — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevy15) December 4, 2019

