Is the Mueller report that far in the past that no one remembers it? We know that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded the compilation of the Steele dossier, but Clinton wasn’t acting in an official capacity then; she was just a candidate. However, just how much help did she get from President Obama?

We have our suspicions, but hopefully, the Durham report will make it clear just how much the former president leveraged his power to investigate Donald Trump during the campaign. Remember how everyone laughed when Trump tweeted about Obama tapping his phone?

Anyway, here’s Rep. Adam Schiff apparently forgetting all that.

Rep. Adam Schiff: "Are we prepared to accept that a president of the United States can leverage official acts… to get an investigation of a political rival?" pic.twitter.com/peRxGDLLLM — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2019

That is EXACTLY what Obama did!!

😆 — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 20, 2019

Schiffty, are we prepared to accept that an outgoing POTUS weaponized every govt agency imaginable against an incoming POTUS? And every pencil neck muffer like you went right along with it? And now you are trying to impeach him? Who would’ve ever thought it could happen? — westlevee (@WestleveeAmy) November 20, 2019

What lengths did Obama’s admin go to to investigate THEIR political rivals? — TMLAK (@yt2ak) November 20, 2019

Gee, ask Obama? He involved UK, Australia, Italy… — Sharon Lee (@reagan80mom1) November 20, 2019

Ever heard of obama? Do these idiot Dems have no self awareness? — Alben Oldacre (@AlbenOldacre) November 20, 2019

Have we already forgotten the Steele Dossier? — RAndrewCastel (@RAndrewCastel) November 20, 2019

The bogus campaign tool that was used to obtain the FISA warrant?

Wonder what dems call the last 3 years? — skooooba (@skoooooba) November 20, 2019

What does he think has been happening for the last three years? "Resistance" officials abusing their offices –including pressing multiple foreign govt's for assistance -to try to take down Trump since before he was even elected. Glad to see he agrees that this was all illegal. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) November 20, 2019

Isn't this EXACTLY what the fuck you're doing right now? — Kevin (@kmartin173) November 20, 2019

It is really hard not to understand that what the Democrats are doing is precisely this. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) November 20, 2019

Lack of awareness 101 by Adam Schiff — That's "Lt. Colonel" I come in peace… (@8numrandomcode) November 20, 2019

Also …

Joe Biden wasn’t running for president at the time. — Translation Goat (@stealthgoat1) November 20, 2019

Which brings up another question: Is the current president not allowed to investigate corruption in the previous administration?

“Political rival” shouldn’t be blanket immunity from investigation The request to investigate Biden is based on what not only Biden has publicly admitted to, but indeed has bragged about – putting pressure on Ukraine to fire a prosecutor that happened to be investigating Burisma — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 20, 2019

Is the alternative that candidates are immune from investigation? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) November 20, 2019

Asking for a friend: what if the political rival is actually apart of corruption and should be investigated?? Just a thought. Or are we not allowed to investigate politicians — Whistleblower LOL (@PaperStrawsSuck) November 20, 2019

Are you saying that all it takes to stop an investigation into corruption is to run for President? Or is it just illegal/improper because he is investigation a Dem? — I am Schweik (@ddwoolwine) November 20, 2019

Burisma isn’t a political rival. That Schiff believes a Burisma investigation would necessarily implicate the Bidens doesn’t speak well of his opinion of Biden. — franks_3111 (@franks_3111) November 20, 2019

Not only yes, but that was Trump's mandate when he took office — to investigate Obama era corruption. That is one of the chief reasons he was elected so we have already had a referendum on this. — HELMS-DEEP.US (@ThatchHD) November 20, 2019

You should all be more worried about unelected nerds attempting to set US foreign policy and trying to subvert the actual policy of the only person who has the constitutional right to set it. Also, zero evidence of what Schiff is trying to sell. — Paul Previte (@paul_previte) November 20, 2019

Hey, did you ever get those nudes of Trump that you were working to get from foreign pranksters? See how this works? You are a clown @RepAdamSchiff — Ben 🇺🇸 (@OrdinaryKYDad) November 20, 2019

