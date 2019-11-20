Is the Mueller report that far in the past that no one remembers it? We know that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded the compilation of the Steele dossier, but Clinton wasn’t acting in an official capacity then; she was just a candidate. However, just how much help did she get from President Obama?

We have our suspicions, but hopefully, the Durham report will make it clear just how much the former president leveraged his power to investigate Donald Trump during the campaign. Remember how everyone laughed when Trump tweeted about Obama tapping his phone?

Anyway, here’s Rep. Adam Schiff apparently forgetting all that.

The bogus campaign tool that was used to obtain the FISA warrant?

Also …

Which brings up another question: Is the current president not allowed to investigate corruption in the previous administration?

