Hooray! We’ve been waiting for things to get ugly in the 2020 Democratic primary, and with the 2-percenters quietly falling off to the sidelines, it’s down to the top-tier candidates (sorry Kamala) to start fighting it out. A few days ago, Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at Joe Biden after he criticized her Medicare for All plan, and she shot back, saying that maybe Biden was running in the wrong primary.

That obviously struck a nerve with Biden, as he wrote a post on Medium about it without naming Warren in particular (but it’s about Warren):

The other day I was accused by one of my opponents of running in the wrong primary. Pretty amazing. On one level, it is kind of funny.
I have fought for the Democratic party my whole career. I know what we stand for, who we stand with and what we believe. And it’s not just policies or issues. It’s in my bones. That’s not something everyone in this primary can say.

Some call it the “my way or the highway” approach to politics. But it’s worse than that. It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view.

It’s representative of an elitism that working and middle-class people do not share: “We know best; you know nothing”. “If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me.”

Did he just call Warren an elitist?

Trending

Please do … we’d really like to see Biden and Warren really lay into each other.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratElizabeth WarrenJoe Bidenmedicare for allmediumRepublican talking points