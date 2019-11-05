Hooray! We’ve been waiting for things to get ugly in the 2020 Democratic primary, and with the 2-percenters quietly falling off to the sidelines, it’s down to the top-tier candidates (sorry Kamala) to start fighting it out. A few days ago, Elizabeth Warren took a swipe at Joe Biden after he criticized her Medicare for All plan, and she shot back, saying that maybe Biden was running in the wrong primary.

👀 Elizabeth Warren says Joe Biden is “running in the wrong presidential primary” after his attacks on her health care plan. “Democrats are not going to win by repeating Republican talking points.”https://t.co/08K96uLz5m — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 1, 2019

That obviously struck a nerve with Biden, as he wrote a post on Medium about it without naming Warren in particular (but it’s about Warren):

The other day I was accused by one of my opponents of running in the wrong primary. Pretty amazing. On one level, it is kind of funny.

I have fought for the Democratic party my whole career. I know what we stand for, who we stand with and what we believe. And it’s not just policies or issues. It’s in my bones. That’s not something everyone in this primary can say. … Some call it the “my way or the highway” approach to politics. But it’s worse than that. It’s condescending to the millions of Democrats who have a different view. It’s representative of an elitism that working and middle-class people do not share: “We know best; you know nothing”. “If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me.”

Did he just call Warren an elitist?

Biden bashes Warren as a know-it-all elitist in new Medium post. Says her running in the wrong primary swipe was “representative of an elitism that working and middle class people do not share…If you were only as smart as I am you would agree with me.”https://t.co/dz19oZFqCg pic.twitter.com/EHCKAovhC9 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 5, 2019

Medium fights! — Jack Gerard (@jackgerard) November 5, 2019

I prefer medium fights to tweet fights. The candidates’ comms teams get to stretch their legs. — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) November 5, 2019

He probably thinks Medium is hip. — John Hamilton Farr (@jhfarr) November 6, 2019

Joe Biden sounds a bit cranky. pic.twitter.com/QC6GY6p692 — SUJ 🤎 (@SujOfficial) November 6, 2019

He sounds angry — Brian Gallagher (@BrianGallaghe17) November 5, 2019

A Leftist slap fight. This will end in…hurt feelings. — Average Joe (@PTowder) November 5, 2019

Look👀 Democrats attacking each other. Well done guys. Super mature, super woke. — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) November 5, 2019

Wow! A sound, reasonable statement from Biden! Who would’ve thought. — Kevin Quigley (@KevinQuigley22) November 5, 2019

He’s not wrong this time. — davidnevada (@david113455743) November 6, 2019

He is completely right. Warren is a complete know it all who treats all disagreement in bad faith — Mundus (@MrMundus1) November 5, 2019

ok boomer — Brooklyn Michael (@BklynMichael42) November 6, 2019

Biden is obnoxious. — Arizona (@EuphorbiaZ) November 6, 2019

What a ridiculous old man — John (@vajohna) November 6, 2019

Anything else Biden wants to mansplain? — DarkestEmbers (@DarkestEmbers) November 5, 2019

Please do … we’d really like to see Biden and Warren really lay into each other.

