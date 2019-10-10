In case you didn’t know, now that the Democrats have had climate change town halls on both CNN and MSNBC, the subject has turned to LGBTQ issues, and nine Democratic candidates, handily laid out Brady Bunch-style, are talking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper tonight about LGBTQ issues.

CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall is on now. Nine Democratic presidential candidates are in Los Angeles talking about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues. Watch and follow live: https://t.co/dpntEheVNP pic.twitter.com/txPa58NOdg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 10, 2019

CNN has been posting video clips to Twitter as the night drags on, but the one they haven’t posted is the one we’d most like to see (and will keep looking for) — the one where Biden remembers when the discourse around being gay was all about bathhouses and round-the-clock sex.

…..and now Biden pretends to kiss Anderson Cooper..?!?? I’m not sure I dig this “prove how down with queers I am by flirting with them” strategy — Christina Cauterucci (@c_cauterucci) October 11, 2019

if you’re not watching this LGBTQ town hall, wow are you missing something strange. Biden just joked that he was about to come out as gay, then said the public discourse about gays used to be “all about round the clock sex” — Christina Cauterucci (@c_cauterucci) October 11, 2019

wait, this is a joke right? — AJS (@swishaswart) October 11, 2019

nope!!!!!!!!! — Christina Cauterucci (@c_cauterucci) October 11, 2019

if you don’t think gays are still all about round the clock sex, you’re 👏not👏paying👏attention👏 https://t.co/2W9bz9Ldik — Christina Cauterucci (@c_cauterucci) October 11, 2019

Joe: "Gay bathhouses, round-the-clock sex!" Anderson: "We're going to leave it there, Mr Vice President." Me: pic.twitter.com/FbaQUCTaXa — Bobert (@bobertAH09) October 11, 2019

“Remember Anderson 15 or 20 years ago when we were in San Francisco reporting on the bath houses and the round the clock sex?” … “Okay Mr. Vice President we’re gonna leave it at that” #CRINGE #EqualityTownHall — ∘stephen carlstrom∘ (@StevieCarlstrom) October 11, 2019

I was not expecting Biden's remarks to conclude with him rejecting fear-mongering about gay bathrooms and round the clock sex, but that certainly made it memorable. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 11, 2019

For the record, I WILL support the candidate who promises round-the-clock sex. — Joe Reid (@joereid) October 11, 2019

“San Francisco! Gay bathhouses! Round the clock sex!” – Biden, somehow — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) October 11, 2019

Well, the Biden segment ended with the former VP saying that decades ago the talk was all about bathhouses and “round-the-clock sex,” so if you had that on your Bingo Card, CONGRATS! (He went on to say that gays get married now! 😬) — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 11, 2019

Hearing @JoeBiden say "gay bath houses and round the clock sex" on @CNN could not have been more Awkward if it came out of my own Dad's mouth.#Biden #EqualityTownHall #CNN — David (@PrettyBeardDC) October 11, 2019

Joe just said people think gays just go to “bath houses and have round the clock sex.” It was his phonograph moment in the #EqualityTownHall — Julia Whiteker (@juliawhiteker) October 11, 2019

Listen I would have been fine going my entire life without hearing Joe Biden day “gay bathhouses! Round the clock sex!” but here we are. Anyways, go to a bathhouse and have as much sex as you want. Queer liberation doesn’t mean monogamy! — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) October 11, 2019

“…round the clock sex in gay bathhouses…” What are you talking about Joe? #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/qWDwsPGj8m — MissyLiz 🎨 (@MissyFitArt) October 11, 2019

I tuned in late, but did @JoeBiden just promise @andersoncooper round-the-clock gay sex in bathhouses open 24 hours a day?! — MasterDebater (@teddysanfran) October 11, 2019

We’re talking “round the clock sex” now? — Colin Seeberger (@CMSeeberger) October 11, 2019

Biden talking about round the clock sex in gay bath houses got me like… #EqualityTownHall pic.twitter.com/wRl0xumk8P — Sasha_Smierce (@Sasha_Smierce) October 11, 2019

Gay bathhouses and round the clock sex is my new campaign slogan. Also, the strangest end to a Townhall I have seen. #EqualityTownHall — Kelly F (@kelfitzy) October 11, 2019

"Gay bathhouses! it's all about round the clock sex, gay couples are more likely to stay together…" aaaaaand they just cut rambly Joe off — Mary Emily O'Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) October 11, 2019

“We’re going to leave it there, Mr. Vice President.”

* * *

Update:

Bonus cringe:

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden nearly kisses CNN's Anderson Cooper during CNN's LGBT town hall event pic.twitter.com/7oRGV9DVom — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Related: