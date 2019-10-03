Here’s a juicy tidbit from Fox News’ Chad Pergram: apparently the White House is going to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter Friday telling her that the White House isn’t going to comply with congressional demands until the House votes to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Awesome.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chad PergramHouseimpeachment inquiryletterNancy PelosivoteWhite House