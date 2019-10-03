Here’s a juicy tidbit from Fox News’ Chad Pergram: apparently the White House is going to send Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter Friday telling her that the White House isn’t going to comply with congressional demands until the House votes to launch an impeachment inquiry.

Colleague John Roberts confirms WH will send a letter to Pelosi saying administration doesn't have to comply with any demands from Congress unless Hse votes to launch an impeachment inquiry. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2019

Fox is told that the letter the White House will send to Pelosi tomorrow arguing the administration doesn't have to comply w/impeachment inquiry until there is an actual flr vote setting the parameters of the probe will be consistent with the letter McCarthy send to the Speaker. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2019

Awesome.

Good, calling their bluff https://t.co/fyPBfPwH0m — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 3, 2019

It's so refreshing to have a republican that fights the battle. — Conservative Cutie🐾 (@ConservativeCu3) October 3, 2019

Trump to Pelosi pic.twitter.com/EbrO20kchj — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) October 3, 2019

Great move since Pelosi & Schiff were laying an obstruction trap for @POTUS whereby they were demanding documents and records that couldn't & wouldn't be produced. This action by the WH preempts that slimy move by the impeachable Dems. — BoSox Fan in VA (@KennethMoura) October 3, 2019

FINALLY we have a Republican Pres who has a set, and stands up to the fascist lying corrupt power hungry dems!!!!! GOD Bless Pres Trump! — John Gillies (@johnnygills4th) October 3, 2019

Make those House members in Trump country that won in 2018 go on the record…..😉 — D5418 (@Dee54181) October 3, 2019

Good move. — Allen Hammond (@hammond_allen) October 3, 2019

Amen!! — Brian Steele (@bds501) October 3, 2019

Love that we finally have a President who isn't afraid to fight back!!!!! — 🐨 Brooklyn Girl 🦅 (@Brooklyn__Girl) October 3, 2019

Good move that’s a game changer. pic.twitter.com/60E0BvUHAT — ronnie rigney (@ronnie_rigney) October 3, 2019

Make them go on record and vote. #KAG2020 — Len (@profofacct1) October 3, 2019

The Democrats are showing they still haven’t learned who they’re dealing with yet. Trump is a fighter, he’s a New Yorker, he isn’t going to back down. He isn’t the typical spineless politician. They are so stupid. #MAGA — 🌻Laurie🌻 (@Laurie5956) October 4, 2019

I love it when President Trump pushes back! 😍👍🏼 — RedIsMyColor⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Paloosas) October 3, 2019

About time — JMB (@JMB53144613) October 3, 2019

Making it time for Pelosi to fish or cut bait. A House vote gives the Republican minority the ability to subpoena witnesses. No House vote means no compliance from the WH can be insisted on. Sounds like a good chess move from the WH. — Garrett Timmermans (@GtimmermGarrett) October 3, 2019

