Hey, remember when Antifa first made the scene and luminaries such as CNN’s Chris Cuomo likened them to Allied soldiers storming the beach at Normandy to take on the Nazis?

Well, the “Nazis” have gotten on their little buses and left Portland, but that doesn’t mean that the party’s over. Antifa and their hangers-on are still cluttering the streets of Portland, and seeing as it’s the police who are in charge of keeping people out of the street and on the sidewalk, it’s the police who are now getting the worst of it from Antifa.

Here’s one anti-fascist telling police to kill themselves:

“Shoot yourselves. Suicide is the only way out!” —Antifa man to Portland cops #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/99hdscUW8g — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

And here’s Antifa harassing black police officers:

“Look at this c**n” — Antifa mock a black Portland police officer. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/xxZEnaJdAB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

Antifa taunting a black Portland police officer, calling him “Uncle Tom” and a “race traitor”#PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Td20ejvl4Z — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

But remember, they’re just like World War II veterans.

Oh no, that woman taunting the black cop got herself arrested:

The young Antifa woman who called the black Portland police officer a "c**n" was twerking in the middle of the street and got arrested. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/CnGtlJm1eM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

In case you missed it (or we missed it) in the other threads, here are some more highlights of Saturday’s “counter-protest.”

Middle-age man was maced and beaten by an antifa mob. He was knocked unconscious to the ground. His partner or spouse was trying to protect him as mob still surrounded them. No police. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/eAhrMSEKU1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

Man was beaten and maced by Antifa. He wandered off dazed and bloodied and collapsed in a parking lot. No authorities have helped him yet. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Jq36rhAF22 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

An old man gets assaulted by Antifa and has his American flag ripped from his hands and thrown to the ground. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/vgugrVVMF4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

And it looks like police are retreating?

Portland police are retreating from Antifa:#PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/AeAsyH5j9u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

