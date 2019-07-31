She’s already been tossed aside, reportedly for not being aggressive enough (and woke enough), but former Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen gave up the game early when she admitted abortion was Planned Parenthood’s “core mission.”

Margaret Sanger’s acolytes have already been burned with their claim that Planned Parenthood provides life-saving mammograms, so they’ve been keeping quiet about that nonexistent service. Live Action decided to put them to the test over another claim by its leadership and its supporters in Congress: that Planned Parenthood provides important prenatal care, particularly to low-income women.

Listen in:

EXPOSÉ: Planned Parenthood claims to be a "women's healthcare provider," yet they provide virtually no prenatal care or mammograms. Listen to what they told our investigators.pic.twitter.com/COTvArQ47C — Live Action (@LiveAction) July 31, 2019

So true! I learned that myself in 2014 when I went there for prenatal care and they couldn't wait to get rid of me. No advice, no care offered….was told to go elsewhere. So much for the "parenthood" part. They disgust me. 😖 — 🇺🇸 LeBud James 🐱 (@LebudJ) July 31, 2019

I went in to get STD testing. They looked down there but told me they don't do actual testing. They told me to go to an actual obgyn after a visual exam… in which they told me I may have herpes, but they couldn't test… The obgyn found out it was folliculits. PP SUCKS. — ✨Tharon Pleiades✨ (@tharon_pleiades) July 31, 2019

“Planned Parenthood” sounds so stupid. If you walk in there and say “hey my husband and I are pregnant. We need help planning. Can you supply us with formula, diapers, a crib, some baby clothes, cash for vitamins and some toys?” You’d be laughed out of the building. — James Bronson (@travygrain) July 31, 2019

Hey, they only receive half a billion dollars a year in federal funding; how would they be expected to pay for prenatal vitamins?

Not surprised. At all. — Archelaus Wilfrith (@archwilf) July 31, 2019

Nice work. Planned Infanticide specializes in harvesting aborted human fetal tissue for biomedical research companies like Genentech. — ♱ Mr. Will ♱ (@Dudeteronomy) July 31, 2019

They make a profit off selling baby body parts, why would they want to save them? — cheryl herritt (@malenroh1) July 31, 2019

Speaking of, Vox “journalist” Aaron Rupar still has never taken down that tweet claiming that those undercover videos of Planned Parenthood brokering body parts were “misleadingly edited” (even though the Fifth Circuit Court confirmed the opposite). See? Still up:

CNN's new political editor pushed conspiracy theories about Planned Parenthood that were based on misleadingly edited videos https://t.co/aAugMf5XaL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2019

