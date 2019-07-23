Fox News’ Chad Pergram is reporting that environmental protesters have glued themselves to the walls of the Rayburn pedestrian tunnel leading to and from the Capitol, and Rep. Jim Banks has tweeted video, saying that the glue was probably a bad idea.

We are told that environmental protesters have glued themselves to the walls in the Rayburn tunnel, hence the reason for the USCP closing off the area (true) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 23, 2019

The environmental demonstrators who have glued themselves to the doorways in the Rayburn tunnel keep chanting “This entranceway is closed..” which it isn’t as USCP have set up the doorway so mbrs wind their way to the Rayburn tunnel for votes on the flr pic.twitter.com/bx5b0i3bWF — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 23, 2019

Here’s one of the protesters failing to convince anyone:

Another day at the Capitol… pic.twitter.com/j0nsJLz4rF — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 23, 2019

LMAO. — Larry Calhoun (@LBoogy31) July 23, 2019

If they can do that with glue, I want to know what kind of glue it is. Also, if the glue is safe for the environment. — CM1 (@CMerlo1) July 23, 2019

You say that like its a bad thing. I hope they used Gorilla Glue. 😇 — Julie-CTCatholicCorner (@CtCathCorner) July 23, 2019

They're stuck on the issues. — Nanny (@NannyforJLDS) July 23, 2019

leave them there and close the tunnel — #LiveFreeOrDie (@MihaiBasarab) July 23, 2019

Totally sane people. — B (@BenJack35278703) July 23, 2019

The delta between the impact protestors *think* they’re having and the impact they’re actually having never fails to amuse. “Sorry, I know you’re being a super serious protestor right now, but despite this mild inconvenience we’ll all be getting on with our lives.” — John Noonan (@noonanjo) July 23, 2019

Can we glue *all* the environmental protesters into the tunnel? — Matthew McGuire (@ismatthewmcg) July 23, 2019

Do they realize it will probably take a strong chemical to remove them? — Nick Harlow (@NicholasHarlow) July 23, 2019

Awesome.. that will win support pic.twitter.com/3UrvIpuNuu — Seth McKenzie (@sunshineseth77) July 23, 2019

Call maintenance and then take down the doors. — Kelly (@navymomkelly) July 23, 2019

Walk away and leave them — Dave Hapner (@toolfool) July 23, 2019

If they got arrested, I truly hope they said that they were framed. — BPM (@BPaulM) July 23, 2019

Someone please tickle these fools’ armpits until they cry…. pic.twitter.com/iULuksVQER — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) July 23, 2019

