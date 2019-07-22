We’re not sure when or where this was taken — One Fair Wage, which describes its mission as trying to fix the restaurant industry’s broken two-tiered wage system, hasn’t tweeted in months — but it couldn’t have been too long ago if Rashida Tlaib is speaking as a member of Congress.

In this video, posted by America Rising, Tlaib says that a $15 minimum wage should have been the starting point, and what restaurant workers should be fighting for is $18 to $20 an hour.

She does say that eggs and milk are getting more expensive (wonder why?), so absolutely, raise the minimum wage and get rid of tipping altogether, considering its long racist history.

The current average salary in the US is $56,500/year. $20/hour at 40 hours/week, the "minimum wage" would be $41,600/year.https://t.co/z7QaxO0XkB https://t.co/tP34sJZxE0 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) July 22, 2019

Do I hear $25? — Brian Marino (@byron_marino) July 22, 2019

Do I hear $30?? Going once… going twice — Stevie Wonder1369 (@wonder1369) July 22, 2019

Why not $50 minumum wage? — BBWFan (@bbwfan12) July 22, 2019

Why not $75…….Now THAT'S a living wage. — Chris (@chrismlatham) July 22, 2019

I say $100 an hour — For the love of God (@wamba138) July 22, 2019

Why stop there? $1,000 minimum wage. — Sonic (@MouthOfSonic) July 22, 2019

She should stop being so parsimonious and make it $1000 an hour. — Sith Khan (@sithkhan) July 22, 2019

How is someone supposed to support their family on a measly $20/hour? It should be $1,000/hour so we can all be rich! — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) July 22, 2019

Should be $1,000,000 per hour. — Kody (@K_MARTmvtx) July 22, 2019

Instead of abolishing millionaires, why don’t we just make $1,000,000 minimum wage? Problem solved. — Definitely not Jonathan Kopp (@JonathanKopp95) July 22, 2019

If $20 is the new minimum wage I’m quitting my job and working at McDs — Allen (@raiderbrown1988) July 22, 2019

Flipping burgers for 40k a year. easy — HarkDawg25 (@HarkDawg25) July 22, 2019

That’s ridiculously high — No (@hahabcdefgh) July 22, 2019

Runaway train — Me Chomper (@chmpr) July 22, 2019

If it's 20 @BernieSanders is going to have to cut even more hours. — Guy Montag (@PugPenelope) July 22, 2019

Yeah, economic genius Bernie Sanders just cut his staff’s hours until it worked out to $15.

Didn't Bernie just teach us if you do that you just get your hours cut instead of getting a raise? Which is exactly what conservatives have been saying for… well… ever. — Trey Best (@TreyBest6) July 22, 2019

This would destroy millions of jobs. — B (@BenJack35278703) July 22, 2019

This is called the How To Make Everyone Under 25 Unemployable Act. https://t.co/LjBmssSGwH — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) July 22, 2019

Too dumb to realize that when you force this, employers will simply cut the number of jobs overall to make up for it . Around and around we go . Logic is worth less than a short sided "woke" headline to these people — Always Irish ☘️ (@jkznd4) July 22, 2019

Lol this is the fastest way to kill small business. Great job. — Jasper Jade 🇺🇲 (@JasperJade8) July 22, 2019

Hey idiot – have you seen what has happened to cities & business that have done this? Have you seen Bernie's campaign? You are actually too stupid to insult @RashidaTlaib #MAGA #Trump2020 — TheLeftIsComedy (@TheLeftisComedy) July 22, 2019

* * *

Update:

We’d missed this on her feed, but Tlaib (accompanied by a cameraman) worked for a whole hour waitressing, for which she still made around $87 an hour on the taxpayers’ dime.

Fighting for our working families sometimes means walking in their shoes. It was only for an hour, but it was hard work. @HouseDemocrats passed #Fightfor15 #OneFairWage & now the Senate needs to. Thank you to @onefairwage for inviting me into your movement. pic.twitter.com/POihHhC7kE — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 22, 2019

