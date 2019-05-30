The Obamas already struck a deal with Netflix to develop shows for the streaming platform, so Hillary Clinton must have thought there was some money to be made after sales of “What Happened” dropped off.

Word is that she and her daughter Chelsea are starting their own production company to “use film and television to influence culture and society,” according to Bloomberg. That’s good, because Lord knows there just wasn’t enough left-wing concent being produced in Hollywood.

In case you care, Bloomberg reports that they plan to “focus on stories by and about women.” How about adapting Juanita Broaddrick’s book into a motion picture?

