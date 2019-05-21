Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is one of the few Democrats not running for president in 2020, but he acts like it — he pretty much ignores the state he represents to attack the current administration over everything, including foreign policy. For example, he’s pretty sure the Trump administration’s approach to Iran isn’t working.

So does Murphy have a new plan, or is he suggesting we roll things back to the Obama administration?

Trending

Speaking of cash, Ambassador Richard Grenell reports that Hezbollah is now soliciting donations:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaChris MurphyDonald TrumpIranKatie Pavlichsanctions