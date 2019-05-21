Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is one of the few Democrats not running for president in 2020, but he acts like it — he pretty much ignores the state he represents to attack the current administration over everything, including foreign policy. For example, he’s pretty sure the Trump administration’s approach to Iran isn’t working.

If our maximum pressure campaign against Iran is making them less willing to talk, and our military deterrence campaign is causing them to increase attacks and threats, then….uhhhh…that sounds like our plan isn't working. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 21, 2019

So does Murphy have a new plan, or is he suggesting we roll things back to the Obama administration?

Maybe we should send them a bunch of gold and cash while hoping they stop funding terrorism against Americans and our interests. Oh wait, we tried that and their behavior got *worse* https://t.co/0mSRfHBE3g — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 21, 2019

We should definitely return to the Obama-era policy of sending them pallets-o-cash with which to fund Hezbollah's mischief. — furious_pounces_a (@furious_a) May 21, 2019

Well, your pallets of cash did wonders! — G8TR4LIFE🇺🇸🐊🐊🐊 (@BOLG8TR) May 21, 2019

Yet appeasement and midnight planes full of cash worked well. — Yinzer in CT (@rlrasmu) May 21, 2019

Handing them billions in cash worked well too. That financed Hamas, Syria and wherever else they finance terrorists. — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) May 21, 2019

I bet if we give them truck loads of cash they’ll straighten up — Justin Redalen (@Justinredalen) May 21, 2019

Chris Murphy is ready to try surrender…got it — JamesMadison (@potus4madison) May 21, 2019

Democrats are always weak on International situations, my advice is to always do the opposite of what they think is correct. — Vickie Lee's guy (@memoseley21) May 21, 2019

Thank goodness you're not in charge of negotiations — blokesviews (@blokesviews) May 21, 2019

Literally nothing has changed, This is the same shit they have been doing for decades. Obama paid them millions to stop it, is this youre preferred solution? — Roger C (@floplag) May 21, 2019

Can’t believe Iran has shifted gears from their historical standpoint of being respectful and friendly to the United States! Oh wait… Come on Chris, be smarter. — JDP (@LODaddy77) May 21, 2019

Do you know history? Iran is being Iran. We don't have a POTUS that's willing to play into their crap. — ArmyVetMom (@MengelCharlotte) May 21, 2019

Now Trump has Democrats defending Iran. — RNR Connecticut (@RNRConnecticut) May 21, 2019

Sounds like it's working. You don't talk to terrorists. You don't send them gold and cash. If they act on their threats you crush them. But by all means go ahead and talk with those who want you dead, if that's what suits you. — TMIK (@TMik013) May 21, 2019

Your criticism is duly noted Senator, but you seem to be lacking a solution to supplant the current strategy? Being a critic is the easy part, providing solutions is why you're in the Senate? Or do you just do 1/2 your job?? — Ron Murphy (@GRIP2013) May 21, 2019

They don’t want to talk, they have one mission, to get nukes and target countries including America and Israel for total annihilation. If you believe for one moment they want to be diplomatic then you are dumber then you look 🙄 — Stars and Strips (@Freedomring2020) May 21, 2019

What do you know about the military? For that matter, what kind of training and experience do you have on foreign matters? — Old Army MP (@DIPGparent) May 21, 2019

What plan do you have other than running around Europe on taxpayer money with your stupid Red Sox hat — shredmasterdan (@shredmasterdan) May 21, 2019

What a tool…. who the hell elected you? — ✌️ TC Woods 🍔 (@TC_Woods) May 21, 2019

Speaking of cash, Ambassador Richard Grenell reports that Hezbollah is now soliciting donations:

we are squeezing Iran and they therefore have fewer dollars to finance terror. https://t.co/j0NWrTstlG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 21, 2019

