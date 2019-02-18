Here’s a protest march that will rightfully fly under the mainstream media’s radar, but after Louis Farrakhan got us all hyped up with his Saviours’ Day speech, we were anxious for another reason to fight the man. It’s going down in Washington, D.C., Monday, where progressive groups of all stripes are uniting under the #AbolishPolice and #StopMPD hashtags.

BYP100, “an activist, member-based organization of Black 18-35 year olds dedicated to creating freedom & justice for all Black people through a Black Queer Feminist Lens,” were leading the charge.

The Women’s March retweeted this one — congrats to all the suburban moms who wore their pussy hats to the National Mall because they were pissed Hillary didn’t win … you helped get this ball rolling.

If police aren’t protecting you, buy a gun and learn how to use it. We hear the NRA offers gun safety courses.

Trending

Here’s a clever banner:

And you know you can’t have a protest calling for racial justice without the Climate Justice Alliance pitching in:

We need to decarbonize, decolonize, detoxify, demilitarize, de-gentrify and democratize our communities — and we’ll use the super-scary threat of climate change to slip this entire agenda into legislation. Green New Deal, anyone?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a call for the police to be disbanded, and we don’t miss it.

Why isn’t 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris at this thing?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abolish ICEabolish policeBlack Resistance ProtestClimate Justice Alliance