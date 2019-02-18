Here’s a protest march that will rightfully fly under the mainstream media’s radar, but after Louis Farrakhan got us all hyped up with his Saviours’ Day speech, we were anxious for another reason to fight the man. It’s going down in Washington, D.C., Monday, where progressive groups of all stripes are uniting under the #AbolishPolice and #StopMPD hashtags.

BYP100, “an activist, member-based organization of Black 18-35 year olds dedicated to creating freedom & justice for all Black people through a Black Queer Feminist Lens,” were leading the charge.

Too many of us are missing loved ones who are locked up in jails and detention centers. Too many of us live in daily fear of harassment from police and ICE. We deserve real safety in our communities. If you're in D.C. join us at noon today! #StopMPD pic.twitter.com/s7OrYzUSO0 — BYP100 (@BYP_100) February 18, 2019

The Women’s March retweeted this one — congrats to all the suburban moms who wore their pussy hats to the National Mall because they were pissed Hillary didn’t win … you helped get this ball rolling.

Until all of our families are safe and together, we will organize, take the streets and fight back. Until all of our community members are free from cages and police violence, we will fight for and protect each other. None of us are free until all of us are free. #StopMPD pic.twitter.com/hlCmuU7iZi — BYP100 (@BYP_100) February 18, 2019

If police aren’t protecting you, buy a gun and learn how to use it. We hear the NRA offers gun safety courses.

Until all of our families are safe and together, we will organize, take the streets and fight back. Until our community is free from cages and police violence, we will fight for and protect each other. None of us are free until all of us are free.#StopMPD #AbolishPolice pic.twitter.com/Ui0nXcEZo5 — DECRIMNOW DC (@DecrimNowDC) February 18, 2019

Here’s a clever banner:

.@leslifoster @MikeQReports Black women in DC just shut down a major intersection at 7th & H NW to declare "no borders, no walls and no cages" will separate our communities & demand a stop to the border wall and DC’s investment in policing over people. #StopMPD #AbolishPolice pic.twitter.com/pfGUTJOyQ7 — Shug Baèvry (@TheFireNexTime) February 18, 2019

And you know you can’t have a protest calling for racial justice without the Climate Justice Alliance pitching in:

#ClimateJustice & #RacialJustice are intertwined. While climate change knows no boundaries, communities of color are hit first and worst. We need decarbonization, but also strategies to decolonize, detoxify, demilitarize, de-gentrify & democratize our communities @DMVBlackLives pic.twitter.com/tkTVd9feWZ — Climate Justice Alliance (@CJAOurPower) February 18, 2019

We need to decarbonize, decolonize, detoxify, demilitarize, de-gentrify and democratize our communities — and we’ll use the super-scary threat of climate change to slip this entire agenda into legislation. Green New Deal, anyone?

When Trump tries to use gov shutdowns and national emergencies to tear our families apart; When the police and ICE track, target, and kidnap our people; When the legislators, courts, cops, and jails collaborate to weaken our communities; We are the frontline of defense. #StopMPD pic.twitter.com/YEgW0UMLkr — Stop Police Terror Project DC (@StopCopTerrorDC) February 18, 2019

“Defund MPD! Black people should be free!” pic.twitter.com/lzAd8X3osJ — BYP100 (@BYP_100) February 18, 2019

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a call for the police to be disbanded, and we don’t miss it.

For Black people like 21 Savage who are currently fighting deportation

For Black people who are criminalized for sex work

For Black people pushed out of our communities by gentrification

For Black people harassed, abused, and surveilled daily by MPD

Rise up, Fight Back! #StopMPD pic.twitter.com/zeKRRBSflV — BYP100 (@BYP_100) February 18, 2019

Why isn’t 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris at this thing?

Related: