As Twitchy has reported, President Trump had a brief and apparently contentious meeting with Democrat leadership Wednesday afternoon on border security, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying no to any sort of wall or barrier at the souther border and Trump saying, “Bye-bye.”

Hasn’t Pelosi been willing to discuss any other more modern form of border security, such as drones? We ask because we’re wondering how drones are going to scope out underground tunnels? Because apparently she’s really concerned about tunnels.

Per source in the room: Pelosi talked a lot about tunnels. She kept saying that a wall won't stop people coming through tunnels. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 9, 2019

crazy — Rob Eno (@Robeno) January 9, 2019

the wall just got 10 feet deeper — eLone (@eLonePB) January 9, 2019

Lol, well played! — Ed Holmstrom (@ed_holmstrom) January 9, 2019

It takes one second to walk across an unrestricted border. It takes months to dig a tunnel. Let them dig. — manny medina (@oghamster) January 9, 2019

Yup. It won’t stop people from flying over either. But, tunnels and flying are detectable, difficult, and preventable. Walking is easy. — Russ Erickson (@Russ_Erickson) January 10, 2019

“It won’t solve the problem 100% so why bother doing anything” doesn’t seem like a sound argument. — Greg (@gpalmmm) January 10, 2019

Jesus Christ…why does it work in Israel. Why does it work in El Paso….San Diego….of course there will be some tunnels, but a solidly built wall will stop MOST people from coming through. It makes no sense to be against this. @SpeakerPelosi is a dotard. — Russian Bot 12875⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@msbviper) January 9, 2019

Only a few people-very organized people will be able to construct such a tunnel and make it workable….. without a barrier… anybody can just simply walk across and we can only hope border patrol will stop them…. but a barrier makes it much more difficult I’ll take a wall — Saint Hanlon (@SaintHanlon) January 9, 2019

Will a #wall stop more people than are stopped now? The answer is absolutely. Therefore, it is not ineffective. You can argue that it is not worth it, you can't argue that it doesn't work. — Greg (@gregashaw) January 9, 2019

It encourages asylum seekers to go to designated checkpoints to apply instead of entering illegally. It also acts as a deterrent for smugglers as they will have to invest more to get in Making it less lucrative. Meanwhile there entrance points and methods will be more predictable — 🙂 (@Astral1323) January 9, 2019

But with that 'technology' thing #Democrats continually speak of, wouldn't heat seeking sensors be used to detect tunneling and seismic waves be used to collapse tunnels? Guess #Pelosi doesn't know 'jack bone' about technology, either. — Paul Bastkowski (@PaulyBowz) January 9, 2019

We can detect and close tunnels. They are not easy to dig either. Pelosi is not stupid but acts like it. — Trump Democrat (@trump_democrat) January 9, 2019

Then Pelsoi should fund to cover up the tunnels. 🇺🇸⚓️🏳️‍🌈 — Thomas Phillips MAGAVeteran (@cowboytogo) January 9, 2019

She'd happily fund the tunnels I suppose. — Fester Bestertester (@FesterBesterte3) January 10, 2019

Doesn’t Pelosi get Border Security is multi pronged…wall, tunnel detection, drone, guards. — Politics101 (@NBfromLB) January 9, 2019

Why is it so difficult to understand? If we build a wall, this could potentially free up agents to investigate for tunnels. Why is that logic so hard to understand? — Forgotten (@Annie_7316) January 9, 2019

At the very least, construction will give the opportunity to discover tunnels and then provide a foundation to place continuous monitoring devices/sensors that can detect disturbances caused by digging or climbing instead of the random fly-overs or miles-apart sensor posts. — Doug Kenney (@Acyalone) January 9, 2019

Funny how @SpeakerPelosi and @chuckschumer were not concerned about tunnels when they passed #SecureFenceAct. Maybe if our do nothing government actually enforced the we would not be in this mess. They have refused to clean up our bad immigration laws for decades. — #RaiseYourHorns🤘🏼 (@LainWalk) January 9, 2019

That’s funny because a few years ago her side-kick Schumer was clamoring for a border wall. I seriously cannot handle the stupid, hypocritical bullshit that lives within Washington DC. They don’t care about us. They care only about themselves, their elections and their status. — Stewby (@stewby_doo) January 9, 2019

By this logic, we should not have TSA screening at airports because terrorists will just try to find a way around it… — Sam Borland (@borland_sam) January 9, 2019

so is ol' nance willing to extend that logic to gun control? criminals can still get guns, so might as well just scrap all those useless laws — new bob dole (@lemon031) January 9, 2019

I couldn’t care less about a politician’s plan for border security. I want hearings that include security experts, architects, land owners, and environmental groups. I want to know the plan, scope of work, and total cost. If it’s done in phases where and how much? — Charlie Ide (@vikingshipper) January 9, 2019

If she’s talking about tunnels, she already lost the argument. — Stoneman (@timothystoner) January 9, 2019

Raise any objection, solve nothing. She is a Soviet style negotiator. — Ken Hoag (@35start) January 9, 2019

Related: