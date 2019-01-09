As Twitchy has reported, President Trump had a brief and apparently contentious meeting with Democrat leadership Wednesday afternoon on border security, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying no to any sort of wall or barrier at the souther border and Trump saying, “Bye-bye.”

Hasn’t Pelosi been willing to discuss any other more modern form of border security, such as drones? We ask because we’re wondering how drones are going to scope out underground tunnels? Because apparently she’s really concerned about tunnels.

