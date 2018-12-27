Our friend Brandon Morse over at Twitchy sister site RedState has published a great piece on the ongoing mess that is our university system in 2018. Now, Morse concludes that it’s just not worth asking out women in college — the risk of being accused of sexual harassment is too great.

Mizzou Labels It a Crime to Ask a Girl Out On a Date If You're Larger Than Her https://t.co/MC3F6BIMc1 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 27, 2018

This time the problem stems from the University of Missouri, where The College Fix reports that Mizzou officials suggest male students avoid asking out female students at all, “particularly when the male is physically larger than the female.”

Here’s the condensed version: Doctoral student Jeremy Rowles has filed a lawsuit against the school after receiving a four-year suspension. It seems he made his dance fitness instructor, student Annalise Breaux, “uncomfortable” by asking her out in spring 2016 and was later accused of sexual harassment after asking her again.

Here’s where it gets interesting:

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Cathy Scroggs, who resigned from the university after the 2016-2017 school year, said that asking someone on a date more than once counted as an “unwanted sexual advance.” Breaux did not give Rowles a firm “no” the first time, however. She only told him to “stop making romantic advances” after subsequent requests, but encouraged him to keep taking classes at the recreation center. When he kept taking her class, Mizzou accused Rowles of sexually harassing other female rec center employees. Asked how Rowles used his “power or authority” to sexually harass Breaux – a phrase widely understood to mean instructors asking out students, or superiors asking out subordinates – Scroggs said he used his “physical size.”

So Breaux’s very physical size was enough to grant him “power of authority” to sexually harass women smaller than him by asking them out more than once.

is this 100% real? — captain ship (@ShipJduvich) December 27, 2018

The great irony being that Mizzou is where Prof. Melissa Click went searching for “muscle” to eject a student reporter from her protest’s “media free zone.”

…average man is larger than the average women… Whatever. — Plate Mailed Cynic (@SpectreZero0) December 27, 2018

I am 6’2”, I think I might just stay at home — Joshua Metcalf (@joshjmetcalf) December 27, 2018

At least I would have had an excuse for not having a girlfriend — gallows pole (@Zepplinrules) December 27, 2018

So basically the goal is to create a larger gap between American men & women? Either that, or you have to be soy boy beta male who is tiny now to "date?" https://t.co/TXMrHQapFc — Jason Burack (@JasonEBurack) December 27, 2018

David Hogg immediately files paperwork to transfer to Mizzou. — TimmyBobbyRusty (@Newdy7) December 27, 2018

Guess men have to bring scales to potential dates just like the 1600s when a woman's size was her dowry. Hurray for going backwards — Rob (@mylifeasrobby) December 27, 2018

Some women are really ruining things for most of us. This is terrible from 2 perspectives: 1. It cheapens sexual assault and makes victims that much more scared of coming forward. 2. It makes men who act like men, and not like weasely boys, reluctant to approach. https://t.co/y6ewn641o9 — Lex Costa (@LeCosta90) December 27, 2018

Toxic masculinity, they call it. Men acting like men, that is.

I don't even know what to say to this….

I've never met a grown male smaller than me. When what should be parody is truth we're in a really bad place. https://t.co/vbmFGC8IqY — 🎡 (@SpinSpinSugar_) December 27, 2018

I want off. Seriously, stop the train. — Cletus "Clem" Cocks (@Wardcox007) December 27, 2018

I'm with you. — Kate (@kilomikealpha76) December 27, 2018

Related: