Our friend Brandon Morse over at Twitchy sister site RedState has published a great piece on the ongoing mess that is our university system in 2018. Now, Morse concludes that it’s just not worth asking out women in college — the risk of being accused of sexual harassment is too great.

This time the problem stems from the University of Missouri, where The College Fix reports that Mizzou officials suggest male students avoid asking out female students at all, “particularly when the male is physically larger than the female.”

Here’s the condensed version: Doctoral student Jeremy Rowles has filed a lawsuit against the school after receiving a four-year suspension. It seems he made his dance fitness instructor, student Annalise Breaux, “uncomfortable” by asking her out in spring 2016 and was later accused of sexual harassment after asking her again.

Here’s where it gets interesting:

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Cathy Scroggs, who resigned from the university after the 2016-2017 school year, said that asking someone on a date more than once counted as an “unwanted sexual advance.”

Breaux did not give Rowles a firm “no” the first time, however. She only told him to “stop making romantic advances” after subsequent requests, but encouraged him to keep taking classes at the recreation center. When he kept taking her class, Mizzou accused Rowles of sexually harassing other female rec center employees.

Asked how Rowles used his “power or authority” to sexually harass Breaux – a phrase widely understood to mean instructors asking out students, or superiors asking out subordinates – Scroggs said he used his “physical size.”

So Breaux’s very physical size was enough to grant him “power of authority” to sexually harass women smaller than him by asking them out more than once.

The great irony being that Mizzou is where Prof. Melissa Click went searching for “muscle” to eject a student reporter from her protest’s “media free zone.”

Toxic masculinity, they call it. Men acting like men, that is.

