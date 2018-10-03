Finally —

I just filed cloture on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. There will be plenty of time for Members to review and be briefed on this supplemental material before a Friday cloture vote. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 4, 2018

There you go … members of the Senate will have Thursday to review whatever the FBI’s come up with, and the vote happens Friday.

SenMcConnell on Senate floor – FBI investigation coming in tonight. "This is now the 7th, the 7th time the FBI has looked into Judge Kavanaugh's background." — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018

SenMcConnell on Senate floor: There is time for Members to review all materials in time for a cloture vote ON FRIDAY. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018

Per the procedure SenMcConnell just activated – looks like a full Senate vote on his actual nomination is likely Saturday or Sunday. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018

Maddow is doing that thing where she laughs to disguise that she’s on the verge of tears. This is over. Cocaine Mitch plays for keeps — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2018

PREDICTION: #Kavanaugh will be confirmed with approximately 55 votes. It’s over. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) October 3, 2018

I'm a conservative who's been pretty harsh on GOP Senate leadership the last several years. But I commend you for standing with the President and Judge Kavanaugh through this blatant attempt to assassinate his character by the #Democrats. Well done. #ConfirmKavanaugh — Keith James (@BlackMagic63) October 4, 2018

