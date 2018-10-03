Finally —
I just filed cloture on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. There will be plenty of time for Members to review and be briefed on this supplemental material before a Friday cloture vote.
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 4, 2018
There you go … members of the Senate will have Thursday to review whatever the FBI’s come up with, and the vote happens Friday.
SenMcConnell on Senate floor – FBI investigation coming in tonight. "This is now the 7th, the 7th time the FBI has looked into Judge Kavanaugh's background."
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018
SenMcConnell on Senate floor: There is time for Members to review all materials in time for a cloture vote ON FRIDAY.
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018
Per the procedure SenMcConnell just activated – looks like a full Senate vote on his actual nomination is likely Saturday or Sunday.
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 4, 2018
Twitter dot com right now:
IT'S HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/b8tCXGkGv7
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 4, 2018
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 4, 2018
Maddow is doing that thing where she laughs to disguise that she’s on the verge of tears. This is over. Cocaine Mitch plays for keeps
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2018
PREDICTION: #Kavanaugh will be confirmed with approximately 55 votes. It’s over.
— Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) October 3, 2018
COCAINE https://t.co/6jnLQPr2lG
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 4, 2018
2018: the year after hating them for decades, I love cocaine Mitch and Lindsey Graham. What strange times we live in.
— Boo Yourself Platypus (@PlatypusCovfefe) October 4, 2018
I'm a conservative who's been pretty harsh on GOP Senate leadership the last several years. But I commend you for standing with the President and Judge Kavanaugh through this blatant attempt to assassinate his character by the #Democrats. Well done. #ConfirmKavanaugh
— Keith James (@BlackMagic63) October 4, 2018
Hmm… looks like Brian Fallon’s got plans:
Tomorrow, we take to the streets https://t.co/DjkrhMkZzz
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) October 4, 2018