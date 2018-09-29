As Twitchy reported, a handful of Republican senators had their personal information, such as home phone numbers and addresses, published on Wikipedia this week as they were questioning SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh about allegations of sexual assault. The IP address suggested that the edits were coming from a computer in the House of Representatives.

Word got around that the edits had been made by a staffer in Rep. Maxine Waters’ office.

Please read my statement on false allegations regarding the leak of the personal information of U.S. Senators: pic.twitter.com/YBEekR6jBB — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 29, 2018

Waters, who has encouraged her constituents to mob political opponents in public and private, vehemently denied the claims in press release issued Saturday:

“Lies, lies, and more despicable lies. I am utterly disgusted by the spread of the completely false, absurd, and dangerous lies and conspiracy theories that are being pedaled by ultra-right wing pundits, outlets, and websites who are promoting a fraudulent claim that a member of my staff was responsible for the release of the personal information of Members of the United States Senate on Wikipedia. This unfounded allegation is completely false and an absolute lie.

Waters claims that the U.S. Capitol Police and an IT staffer determined that the IP address did not belong to any of her staffers … but maybe the FBI should investigate just in case.

This denial is angry. This suggests she doesn’t have the temperment to be a Member of Congress. When someone is accused of something they didn’t do, they must not be angry. They must not be defiant. They must not question the motives of the accuser. They must be calm and serene. https://t.co/IcMiozv5mk — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 29, 2018

ISWYDT — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 29, 2018

I can totally see her holding her hand over the mouth of the aide that did this.#JenRubin — bkeyser (@b_keyser) September 29, 2018

I believe the accusers! She must be guilty. Open an FBI investigation into her and her staff. — Rick Hagar (@hagarofficial) September 29, 2018

They feel a bit different when accused. — Mark Richardson (@MarkRic63960483) September 29, 2018

You seem angry.

You don't possess the disposition to be a member of Congress.

The accuser must be believed.

As the accused, you must remain calm.

No one has come forward to verify your statement.

Therefore, you are guilty.

Welcome to the new #Democrat rules. — The Media Lies ❌ (@MeganSmiles) September 29, 2018

Sorry Maxine, you'll have to prove your innocence. That's the world we live in now. I'm afraid we can't take your word for it. — American_Girl (@VenetaDingus) September 29, 2018

Prove your innocence, then our great nation can start the healing process. — James Humphreys 🇺🇸 (@BPratto) September 29, 2018

I'm sorry. One person said it so we must treat it as completely valid. It matters not if a single other person on earth backs up your statement. It matters not if a single fact can be verified. That's how this works now. Enjoy your new rules. https://t.co/2nkXELgE77 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 29, 2018

Credibly accused! — Angels don’t have wings (@1TrueSaviour) September 29, 2018

I BELIEVE that this accusation is true. — David V Mummery🇺🇸 (@MrDMummery) September 29, 2018

Sorry Maxine. The new standard in America is guilty until proven innocent. You're lying. FBI investigation should start immediately. You can thank your party. — Kenny Stancil (@StancilKenny) September 29, 2018

Crazy @RepMaxineWaters doesn’t like the new rules. — GipperBot (@SiouxTool) September 29, 2018

She really did seem to overreact in that press release, going on an angry and unprofessional rant blaming the “ultra-right wing.”

Seriously: does this woman seem to have the temperament to be a member of Congress?

Maxine Waters calls for attacks on Trump administration: "If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere." pic.twitter.com/jMV7wk48wM — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2018

