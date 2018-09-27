OK, we’ll give credit to Washington Post correspondent James Hohmann for deleting his tweet and issuing this as a follow-up.

One of my earlier tweets was interpreted in a way that was not intended so I deleted it. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 27, 2018

Hmm … professional writers usually are pretty good about putting into words what they mean.

What was the tweet, James? https://t.co/QcWhb3l0Gl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 27, 2018

Ah, people misinterpreted the tweet where he noted that Brett Kavanaugh said he was doing a lot of weight lifting and strength training the same summer Christine Blasey Ford claims he pinned her down on a bed. It’s a shame people got the wrong idea when he put those two things together in a tweet.

I'm sorry but presumption of innocence no longer applies. I'm afraid you don't get the benefit of the doubt. https://t.co/hmbTc9osy8 — BT (@back_ttys) September 27, 2018

The one that implied because Brett Kavanaugh worked out a lot, he pinned Ford down? #IBelieveKavanaugh https://t.co/OguKkHLtr3 — Kevin Corrigan (@kcluva) September 27, 2018

"One of my tweets showed my liberal bias" https://t.co/UgIa2QmisP — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) September 27, 2018

Then how did you intend it? I didn’t see any middle ground there myself. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) September 27, 2018

How did you intend it? https://t.co/VBKLPxWjoB — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 27, 2018

How *was* it supposed to be interpreted there, champ? — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) September 27, 2018

Oh I think it was being interpreted exactly as you intended. pic.twitter.com/HMmwpWq0mC — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) September 27, 2018

How the hell was it supposed to be interpreted, other than the exceedingly obvious and ridiculous implication? — LastOfTheBrohicans (@bmanbrotha) September 27, 2018

Can you tell us how it was supposed to be interpreted? — eepalmer (@eepalmer3) September 27, 2018

You’re a disgrace. Stand by your tweet. You meant exactly as it was interpreted. — OMRebel (@PowderBlueOMR) September 27, 2018

You see sir, your problem is you lack a working brain. You think lifting = training to rape women. It's actually about taking care of your body and bettering yourself. Many physical and mental benefits. I highly recommend a gym membership. — Some random thoughts (@someideasnstuff) September 27, 2018

There was only one way of interpreting that tweet. Don't play innocent here. — Athena (@SoCalViews) September 27, 2018

yeah, the reader was the problem — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 27, 2018

Yeah, sure, not intended. Unbiased media. — Jeff (@BlazerBeav) September 27, 2018

It was interpreted exactly the way you meant it. Your biases are your own and that's fine, but don't ever try to claim impartiality in reporting. Credibility isn't free — Young Curmudgeon (@TheMossbackKid) September 27, 2018

Own it. — T Span (@TSpan88) September 27, 2018

