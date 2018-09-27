OK, we’ll give credit to Washington Post correspondent James Hohmann for deleting his tweet and issuing this as a follow-up.

Hmm … professional writers usually are pretty good about putting into words what they mean.

Ah, people misinterpreted the tweet where he noted that Brett Kavanaugh said he was doing a lot of weight lifting and strength training the same summer Christine Blasey Ford claims he pinned her down on a bed. It’s a shame people got the wrong idea when he put those two things together in a tweet.

