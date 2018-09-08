We’ve reported quite a bit on the campaign speech former President Barack Obama gave in Illinois this week, and at one point he zinged President Trump for his response to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Remember that President Trump initially said there were good people on both sides, and Obama riffed on that a bit:

President Obama: 'How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?' pic.twitter.com/uXz5SmTFHj — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 7, 2018

To answer a question with another question …

How hard is it to say that Bill Ayers is bad? https://t.co/fFe3Eqhshg — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) September 8, 2018

But wait, there’s more!

President Obama: “How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?” Also President Obama… pic.twitter.com/jj74Q3zkSz — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) September 7, 2018

"How hard can that be — saying that Nazis are bad?" — Barack Obama "The Jews don't like Farrakhan, so they call me Hitler. Well, that's a good name. Hitler was a very great man." – Louis Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/KXz0Wxm4zU — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 7, 2018

Or Reverend Wright. — ChrisCee (@imdplum) September 8, 2018

Wasn’t that one of the photos that was scrubbed from Obama’s campaign website, along with any mention of his association with Wright?

A few more for good measure:

How hard is it to say "Radical Islam" ? — militant Normal! (@UglyTuna213) September 9, 2018

How hard is it to say, "I appointed a communist to head the CIA and also a communist energy czar, plus some others you don't know about."? — Honey Badger (@SalsaPrice) September 9, 2018

How hard was it to say the genocide in Syria was bad? Obama fought the UN to prevent it being labeled genocide. — Wally Wallace, Thistle-at-Law (@WallyStummy) September 8, 2018

All brought to you courtesy of Obama’s scandal-free campaign and administration.

