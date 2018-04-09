On Sunday night, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, one of the stars of CNN’s town hall on the Parkland shooting, tweeted that several people had been killed in Liberty City, and assault weapons were likely involved.

Hold up a second …

Nelson had just gotten off the phone, you see, and didn’t have time to confirm any of the information. The Miami-Herald did, though, and reported Monday that, according to police, “handguns, not assault-style weapons, were used in the shooting.”

“They were just hanging out, a bunch of kids,” Miami Police Cmdr. Keandra Simmons told the paper. “We have no idea what the basis was behind this.”

Nelson’s tweet certainly did make it sound like another mass shooting with an AR-15 style rifle, though, didn’t it?

The Miami Herald reports that police still haven’t determined a motive for the shooting. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed as they sat on the front lawn of an apartment complex Sunday night. That’s tragic, but it’s also two dead, not “several” — that information was bogus too.

