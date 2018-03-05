Twitchy readers might remember in January when Ben Shaprio was scheduled to give a speech at the University of Connecticut.

Always looking out for the students’ best interests, the university’s Chief Diversity Officer emailed students before Shapiro’s speech to encourage them to “please utilize the many campus resources available to you should you want to talk through your feelings” regarding Shapiro’s presence on campus, as his views “can be concerning and even hurtful.”

Campus Reform and The Daily Wire report that there hasn’t been any such outreach for Linda Sarsour’s speech at the same school this Wednesday in honor of Women’s History Month. Hmm…

UConn hosts Linda Sarsour; no special counseling offered https://t.co/0YqCuTnqIu — Campus Reform (@campusreform) March 5, 2018

BIAS: UConn Offers Preemptive Counseling For Ben Shapiro Speech, But Not For Linda Sarsour https://t.co/rCC4usrBdl — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 5, 2018

Amanda Prestigiacomo writes:

The University of Connecticut will host controversial Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour on Wednesday without offering up any ridiculous special “counseling” services for students who might be offended by her speech. However, showcasing their undeniable liberal bias, the university offered such coddling services for conservative speaker and Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro’s January speech. Sarsour is kicking off UConn’s Women’s History month lecture series, dubbed “Nevertheless She Persisted,” which is being sponsored by the university.

Only one of these 2 people is a huge fan of cop killers, Palestinian terrorists, and Louis Farrakhan Is it @benshapiro or Linda Sarsour?#JeopardyMusic https://t.co/sgsAPbwR4b — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 5, 2018

Also on the horizon for Shapiro: a speech at Georgetown March 21, where a sophomore has already published an op-ed in the school paper entitled, “Student Groups Must Disinvite Shapiro.” Why? Because he’s “openly racist, Islamaphobic and transphobic,” that’s why.

Georgetown student calls for Ben Shapiro to be disinvited from speaking — on free speech https://t.co/HxINGhoBgF via @collegefix — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) March 4, 2018

