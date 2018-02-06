The Washington Post is reporting Tuesday that plans are in the works for a military parade in Washington D.C., inspired by last year’s Bastille Day celebration in Paris, which was attended by President Trump.

Just how far along the plans are depends on which paragraph you read. One source described discussions as being in the “brainstorming” stage: “Right now, there’s really no meat on the bones.” However, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump “has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

So … it sounds like something vague is in the works. Still, the idea has plenty thinking military parades are better left to countries like North Korea (and, um, France?).

Well, there was the National Victory Celebration Parade to celebrate America’s victory in the Persian Gulf War. John Noonan, senior counselor for military and defense affairs in Sen. Tom Cotton’s office, remembers it well.

That’s Anthony De Rosa of “The Daily Show.”

What do you think? A little too close to North Korea’s parade, or a chance to celebrate the troops?

By the way, here’s video of the 1991 parade — looks good to us.

