The Washington Post is reporting Tuesday that plans are in the works for a military parade in Washington D.C., inspired by last year’s Bastille Day celebration in Paris, which was attended by President Trump.

"I want a parade like the one in France." Trump tells military to plan a grand parade, per senior U.S. officials. by @GregJaffe & @PhilipRucker: https://t.co/FFnh67rDOl — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 6, 2018

Just how far along the plans are depends on which paragraph you read. One source described discussions as being in the “brainstorming” stage: “Right now, there’s really no meat on the bones.” However, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that Trump “has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation.”

So … it sounds like something vague is in the works. Still, the idea has plenty thinking military parades are better left to countries like North Korea (and, um, France?).

Military parades feels like something you do when you need to convince the world your military is scary. The U.S. doesn't need to do that. We demonstrate how scary we are by actually being scary. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 6, 2018

A little on the nose… https://t.co/vLhAcjavOD — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 6, 2018

Nothing to see here https://t.co/BAJhbPHRAE — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 6, 2018

His desire to be an authoritarian head is so damn clear. https://t.co/CM628jFjUT — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 6, 2018

This just isn't what we do. https://t.co/GcDZZG7git — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) February 6, 2018

I like it better when other countries aspire to be like America — not when America aspires to be like other countries (no offense to anyone). https://t.co/jpQtNnRh2T — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) February 6, 2018

Parading the military around with a “we are the best” slogan seems like more of a North Korea thing to do tbh https://t.co/9Y3XDmtmb5 — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) February 6, 2018

If this happens, it will be the day America officially became an autocracy: https://t.co/wFggvbwvZL — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 6, 2018

Does anyone know the last time the American military did something like this? WW2? And, have they ever done this with tanks, missile launchers (like Red Square parades)? https://t.co/cjRmF6Qu88 — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) February 6, 2018

Well, there was the National Victory Celebration Parade to celebrate America’s victory in the Persian Gulf War. John Noonan, senior counselor for military and defense affairs in Sen. Tom Cotton’s office, remembers it well.

June 8, 1991? That military parade was awesome https://t.co/TAz7wcLpPm — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 6, 2018

That rightfully celebrated the military members who fought in Desert Storm. This is a parade for a single megalomaniac. — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 6, 2018

That’s Anthony De Rosa of “The Daily Show.”

please. It’s a good idea and long overdue. Military has 71% approval and has been fighting 17 years. Let them show off a little — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 6, 2018

I’m proud of them and they deserve it. We both know this has nothing to do with them. — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 6, 2018

We do? From one WaPo article? We were kicking this idea around on prior campaigns — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 6, 2018

Fair enough. Awfully strange coincidence it happens under this particular maniac. — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 6, 2018

Every year, 200,000 people come to Andrews AFB just outside DC to watch our military on display and there are hundreds of air shows around the country A military parade lets the ground guys get a little love. Honest to God with some of the tweets in my feed rn — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 6, 2018

Military parade will prompt 24-36 hours of noise on Twitter and will be subsequently attended by 300,000 people in July. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 7, 2018

What do you think? A little too close to North Korea’s parade, or a chance to celebrate the troops?

By the way, here’s video of the 1991 parade — looks good to us.

