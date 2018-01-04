Al Gore, perhaps tweeting from one of his enormous houses or a private jet, already weighed in on a news story that President Trump is getting ready to roll back Obama-era restrictions on offshore drilling, just to prop up a “dying” fossil fuel industry.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi also weighed in and for a change had a much more hysteric take than the climate oracle himself. Then again, she’s been practicing, calling the GOP tax bill “Armageddon” and “the end of the world,” so it’s not like she’s left herself a lot of wiggle room.

Trump Admin announcement that they want to drastically expand offshore drilling just 3 miles off East & West coasts makes this article from last week even more worrying. #ProtectOurCoast https://t.co/KbH97gnw4T — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 4, 2018

Speaking of the GOP tax bill, remember when the Democrat talking points went out and suddenly “looting” was the word of the day? Now Trump, by easing restrictions on drilling, is “looting our environment.”

Nancy Pelosi releases statement on Trump administration’s decision to roll back off-shore drilling ban: “The Trump administration is racing forward with its increasingly brazen attempts to loot our environment and our planet." pic.twitter.com/CCVwxGZQhz — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 4, 2018

So now giving people a tax cut is “looting the Treasury” and drilling for oil is “looting the planet.”

Sounds like a case of more "Armageddon" lol — Joe Massa (@jmassa17) January 4, 2018

well if its coming from Nancy then we can expect the world to end — Juice (@hummelredwings) January 4, 2018

Somehow they looted the treasury that has no money unless it's taken from the remaining taxpayers and this week it's the planet. — gone2far (@DavidWo15416040) January 4, 2018

No one gives a rat butt what pelosi thinks about anything! She's living in a world of darkness and ignorance along with those who keep her in office. Those are the people who keep the world such a dark place! #SayNoToLiberalism @realDonaldTrump @POTUS Keep on keepin on Sir! #MAGA — Davaughn Wistrom (@Butch452) January 4, 2018

So, what’s the Democrats’ plan?

