It’s pretty well known that Al Gore himself is keeping the fossil fuel industry alive and well on his own … have you seen the guy’s mansion? And those international flights aren’t solar powered either.

Still, of course Gore was going to weigh in Thursday when news broke that President Trump was planning to reverse Obama-era regulations on offshore drilling in an effort to spur fossil fuel production.

Trending

Hmm…

People like Gore may have tried to kill the fossil fuel industry, but someone must have forgotten to tell him he failed. But won’t someone think of the coastal communities that might be affected?

Poor Al Gore gets no respect, no respect at all.

Related:

HACK-tastic: Newsweek steps on a rake trying to turn Al Gore into an eco-prophet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al GoreDonald Trumpoffshore drilling