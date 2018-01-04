It’s pretty well known that Al Gore himself is keeping the fossil fuel industry alive and well on his own … have you seen the guy’s mansion? And those international flights aren’t solar powered either.

Still, of course Gore was going to weigh in Thursday when news broke that President Trump was planning to reverse Obama-era regulations on offshore drilling in an effort to spur fossil fuel production.

President Trump is once again defying a majority of American citizens, states, and businesses. His offshore drilling proposal threatens our coastal communities, just to prop up a dying fossil fuel industry. — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

lol https://t.co/JvODnJAPif — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 4, 2018

What do they think powers their Prius and Teslas ? RT @RBPundit: "dying fossil fuel industry" 🤔 https://t.co/SQM5yZXUWr — Paul R. Reyes (@PaulRReyes) January 4, 2018

Are fossil fuels really a "dying" industry? 🤔 https://t.co/DPBwg1qKt7 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 4, 2018

Every car I saw on the road today was using dying fossil fuel. https://t.co/2yOK8S8vaJ — GoSellCrazy… (@rrobertschwartz) January 4, 2018

Hmm…

US on the cusp of enjoying 'energy superpower' statushttps://t.co/zKkR7oIn4T https://t.co/0vdX2EScuc — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 4, 2018

People like Gore may have tried to kill the fossil fuel industry, but someone must have forgotten to tell him he failed. But won’t someone think of the coastal communities that might be affected?

You mean the same coastal communities you said would be under water by now? The same dying fossil fuel that supplies resources for tires, gasoline, etc? https://t.co/RhRfkQMOov — william trimm (@ucc2133) January 4, 2018

False. I watched an Inconvenient Truth, so I know the "coastal communities" are now underwater. https://t.co/6EbV3Xqh0T — Evenings Sequence (@Evenings_Seq) January 4, 2018

Poor Al Gore gets no respect, no respect at all.

Fixed it for you. (So you won't look like a dumbass) Trump is defying a minority of citizens, states & businesses. His drilling proposal threatens to benefit our coastal communities. It strengthens our most reliable energy source because there's no close alternative competitor. https://t.co/ASgHDNGmnu — whufflepuppy (@whufflepuppy) January 4, 2018

Translation: Al doesn't want The USA to be energy independent. He'd rather a trillion dollars a year was sent overseas to terror supporting OPEC Nations.https://t.co/QEasaK65Lw — Tomás #FBPE (@Manchain_88) January 4, 2018

Haven't you heard? We are all going to die because of tax relief. Oh, I forgot, not you. You got rich selling your man-made global warming scam. You'll live to see many days flying around in your jet. https://t.co/A8k98Dd65K — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 4, 2018

#ManBearPig has reemerged to warn us of the dangers of global warming. I mean, climate change. How high was your energy bill this month, ManBearPig? https://t.co/BFLhAh6zwW — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) January 4, 2018

Ironically, @algore uses 22x the average household energy output for his mansion. He won’t tell you that though, as he is rich off the industry. https://t.co/xcooniDkpB — Jackson Rhodes (@JacksonB_Rhodes) January 4, 2018

The country needs to produce more fossil fuels to support your 3 homes, cars & airplane. You are green=$$$. https://t.co/1fkxWjKCRw — mark forster (@MFotster) January 4, 2018

Shut up Gore!!!!!!! https://t.co/1i3TczTpRT — Brady J Thompson (@GmThompson7) January 4, 2018

Go polish your golden faucets https://t.co/K4Cdekec67 — Pragmatist 🇺🇸 (@lauracgilleslil) January 4, 2018

