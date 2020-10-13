It’s a stretch, but we’ll give Sen. Mazie Hirono credit for clarifying that she’s asking Amy Coney Barrett — since she became a legal adult — if she’s committed sexual harassment or assault. We guess Hirono’s not going back into Barrett’s high school days as they did with Brett Kavanaugh.

Sen. Mazie Hirono asks ACB "since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?" pic.twitter.com/6JgLkoIXIF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

One of the dumbest members to ever sit in the US Capitol. Ever. 👇🏻 https://t.co/sOfoerDTVR — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 13, 2020

She’s a freaking nut — Corinne Sueta (@cssueta) October 13, 2020

What in the actual hell is happening here? — Alex Trevino (@alextrevino1989) October 13, 2020

She’s already been vetted twice by the FBI; what was this about? OMG! — karen bartlett (@karenba49520009) October 13, 2020

Is this a commonly asked question? Or did they just reserve this for ACB? — random academic (@random_academic) October 13, 2020

ACB about to be Kavanaughed! — Phil Conner (@Peconner1) October 13, 2020

Knew it had to come eventually — The College Conservatives (@TCCpodcast_) October 13, 2020

Always with the projection. — K (@KerenizKeren) October 13, 2020

She should be ashamed of herself. Just when you think they can’t sink any lower—Enter Mazie Hirono with her “hold my beer moment”. — TracyLovesDogs (@TracyFinnell) October 13, 2020

Congratulations Hawaii — Iron Vapin (@IronVapin) October 13, 2020

Did she ask her this question in her last confirmation hearing? — ParsingAmerica (@NoChromeHD) October 13, 2020

We are not serious people. — Some Guy (@Celtic_stoic) October 13, 2020

My ears are bleeding. — Starr (@Starr31587238) October 13, 2020

Pathetic, next, they'll role out Blasey Ford to say that ACB assaulted her. — Elmer F Gantry (@f_gantry) October 13, 2020

I can’t imagine working with these clowns 🤡 every day. — mcelyea (@mcelyea46463172) October 13, 2020

Please let this be the year that Hawaii gets smart. — Flawsome 🇺🇸 (@Fritzi87601232) October 13, 2020

Never forget that Senator Hirono called Michael Avenatti's claims from Julie Swetnick that Brett Kavanaugh held serial gang rape parties "credible" and called for an FBI investigation. https://t.co/71PVHWy2Et — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 13, 2020

Related: