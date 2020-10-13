Officials in California are asking citizens voting by mail not to try to sanitize their ballots, either by spraying them with disinfectant or even microwaving them.

Don't sanitize or microwave your mail-in ballot, voting officials warn https://t.co/eKenUrl1Ne pic.twitter.com/3tFyzoRSFj — New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2020

Hannah Sparks reports for the New York Post:

“Voters do not have to worry about contracting COVID from their mail-in ballots,” said Courtney Bailey-Kanelos, registrar of voters in Sacramento County. Their announcement comes after the registrar’s office claimed to have received at least 100 ballots that were evidently damaged by attempts at disinfecting the paper, through what officials presume to be an alcohol-based sanitizing spray, according to a KCRA news report. And at least one ballot showed signs that it had been microwaved, they claimed.

The concern is that taking these measures will make the ballots unreadable by the machines, which really isn’t a concern we share.

Actually, if you're dumb enough to do this, please do this and then don't vote https://t.co/4quAfqNebm — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2020

I hear that soaking in hand sanitizer effectively removes 99.9999% of the virus. — Alan Hale III #IVoted (@AHaleIII) October 13, 2020

Do it. It’s the only way to remain safe! — Sagacious’Introvert (@SagaciousMarvi) October 13, 2020

I'm going to take a wild guess and say that 90% of microwaved ballots will be cast for Democrats. — Scott Drum (@scottdrum) October 13, 2020

This is a direct attack toward suppressing liberal voters — Book It (@SharpMoneyRider) October 13, 2020

And Democrats and the media freaked out when President Trump said not to let the coronavirus dominate your life.

This warning=result of tide pod ingestion — Staythecourse (@Staythecourse8) October 13, 2020

Just put a mask on it. That’ll do the trick. — Wawasense (@wawasense) October 13, 2020

If your ballot comes out looking like the beginning of Bonanza, its working!! — Chris Orlando (@ChrisOrlandoHS) October 13, 2020

We’re old enough to get that reference.

Slow cooker. Brandy. Pears. So? — Eric Yost (@The_Eric_Yost) October 13, 2020

Toaster oven it is! — FactOTheMatter (@iFactOTheMatter) October 13, 2020

Too late, I already put mine in microwave on top of my nachos — Bigg Bobby Boy (@BiggBobbyBoy1) October 13, 2020

Is it okay to put them on the grill? Asking for a leftist neighbor. — Darrell Goff (@DarGoff1) October 13, 2020

Damn, I’m grilling mine right now — Ozymandias (@magnusmaximus_) October 13, 2020

Do it. If you’re too stupid to do this, you don’t deserve to vote. — Chris Bakey (@chris_bakey) October 13, 2020

Related: