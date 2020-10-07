Sen. Kamala Harris kicked off the vice presidential debate by laying into the Trump administration and “over 210,000 dead bodies,” as we knew she would. However, she was also asked what a Biden-Harris administration would do differently. Well, whatever it is, they’re going to do it nationally, if not constitutionally.

When Vice President Pence was given an opportunity to reply, he seemed to suggest the same thing, dropping the plagiarism bomb on Joe Biden.

It was a good clean shot from Pence.

 

