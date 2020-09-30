After President Trump and Joe Biden duked it out for an hour-and-a-half over topics such as Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo got in bed, put his head on his pillow, and thought about all the lives he saved by mandating that nursing homes accept patients with COVID-19.

Cuomo was interviewed by Finger Lakes News Radio on Wednesday and once again referred to that in-house study by his Department of Health clearing Cuomo of any contribution to New York’s astronomical fatality rate. While challenging local governments to crack down on mask mandates, Cuomo said, “I put my head on the pillow at night saying I saved lives, that’s how I sleep at night.”

"I put my head on the pillow at night saying I saved lives." – Gov Andrew Cuomo. — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) September 30, 2020

He’s a real piece of work. There are about 6,000 families who put their heads on their pillows every night saying, “Cuomo killed my grandma.” He’s despicable. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) September 30, 2020

No words — NYC biz owners are going broke & no one cares (@DinnaShepard) September 30, 2020

That's psychopathic. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) September 30, 2020

Absolute sociopath — Rocky DeLisio (@RockyDeLisio) September 30, 2020

Narcisstic psycho — donnabop (@carrotbrain) September 30, 2020

My exact thought. He and De Blasio have the worst death rate in the world but they’re happy with themselves — Sebastien Meunier (@sbmeunier) September 30, 2020

Someone needs to put a pillow on @NYGovCuomo's head at night to save lives. — All Your Senility Are Belong To Debate (@BenignApathy) September 30, 2020

I guess he doesn't sleep in a nursing home — Geesh Just wear the darn mask (@FrankMarro) September 30, 2020

Insane man — TheWhiteIguodala (@BordenDaytime) September 30, 2020

He said that?!?!? — scruffy nerf herder (@haitian1999) September 30, 2020

They posted the audio.

He could have killed more but didn't. That's saving in a sense. — MCLA (@mcla007) September 30, 2020

I, too, like to lie to myself so I can sleep at night. — Reverend Slim's Traveling Freakshow (@ReverendSlim) September 30, 2020

That quote merits a 72-hour, involuntary psychiatric hold. — Brandon Webb (@webbbh) September 30, 2020

So he’s delusional, but many New Yorkers already grasped this after his actions during the pandemic. — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) September 30, 2020

A smug alert has been issued for the greater Albany area — Mikeyfromthebx (@mikeyprimo01) September 30, 2020

He meant "slayed lives" — James Jones (@jamesjones21) September 30, 2020

Take of the century — Josh Vegas (@JoshVegas6) September 30, 2020

The amount of mental gymnastics he must have to go through in order to try and make himself believe that to be true is astounding — Janzy75 (@janzy75) September 30, 2020

Delusional at best. Unbelievable. — Deathzone (@Deathzbreath) September 30, 2020

He can put his head on his pillow in jail saying this! — Second Nick (@Second_Nick) September 30, 2020

JFC!

This man is gonna burn forever! — Marc Lapin (@LapinMarc) September 30, 2020

How can one man be so deluded? Writes a book at his success in handling the pandemic too. Suspect senior homes won’t get a mention! — Henry Lacey (@HenryLacey) September 30, 2020

He is absolutely crazy. — Reagan Lieutenant (@ReganLieutenant) September 30, 2020

Ted Bundy allegedly slept well too. — Al (@Al32240493) September 30, 2020

"It's not a lie if you believe it" – George Costanza — Chris Fazio (@faziochris) September 30, 2020

Exit question:

Is he the new My Pillow Guy? — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) September 30, 2020

Related: