We knew we were in for a treat when Ric Grenell was up to speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night. Grenell went after the globalists and proudly reclaimed the “nationalist” label. He spoke of President Trump ending the endless wars of previous administrations. And speaking of previous administrations, Grenell didn’t hesitate to tell the story of the transition from the Obama administration to the Trump administration:

