We’re old enough to remember the last round of national hysteria about statues in 2017; it was enough so that Baltimore literally removed all its Confederate statues at once in the dead of night, having crews working from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to avoid any violence.

Vandals have already pulled down and/or beheaded statues of Christopher Columbus, but Philadelphia’s mayor is seeking to have the city remove its Columbus statue before someone gets hurt — there were reports of clashes Tuesday night between Black Lives Matter protesters and armed men who stood guard over the statue to protect it from vandalism.

Philadelphia city officials have announced they intend to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus in Marconi Plaza, which Tuesday night attracted armed men that physically clashed with #BlackLivesMatter protesters.https://t.co/EFcOQu9jMa — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) June 24, 2020

Anna Orso reports:

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement Wednesday afternoon the city will ask the Art Commission on July 22 to approve the statue’s removal “in light of ongoing public safety concerns about the presence of armed individuals at Marconi Plaza and confrontations between those who support the statue and those opposed to it.” … Some supporters of the statue have repeatedly stood at its base and milled around the public plaza, some carrying weapons, claiming they were defending it from anyone with an intention of tearing it down. Observers said members of the group physically attacked protesters on June 14. And a group Tuesday night brawled with protesters who marched to the plaza after a protest “against racist vigilantes and their cop allies.”

Frankly, we’re surprised the vandals hadn’t already toppled the statue, but the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that it’s been boxed up since last week while the city decided what to do with it. (If you search for the statue on Google, some wit has renamed it “Schrodinger’s Columbus Statue Box.”)

Speaking of public safety, maybe the city doesn’t want a repeat of May 30, when the mostly peaceful and unarmed rioters were doing their thing:

Bedlam outside City Hall for George Floyd protests. Cop cars turned over and burning pic.twitter.com/y1REeLuLeD — Pranshu Verma (@pranshuverma_) May 30, 2020

Starbucks at Dilworth outside City Hall burning pic.twitter.com/W5lbyvBbPG — Pranshu Verma (@pranshuverma_) May 30, 2020

Here's what Chestnut Street in Philadelphia looked like early this morning. You can see more photos from last night here: https://t.co/CeYOCsKkf5 pic.twitter.com/2CP3cDMbCO — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) May 31, 2020

But the real danger is the armed men — um, racist white vigilantes — who haven’t fired a single shot.

