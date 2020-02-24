While Joe Biden waits on that endorsement from Barack Obama, he keeps reminding us all — through the debates and through ads like this one — that he was part of the Obama administration. It’s almost as if Biden were spending all his campaign cash trying to get Obama re-elected; it’s obvious he thought his standing as a popular president’s vice president would allow him to coast through the primaries.

But now with Bernie Sanders the clear frontrunner, Biden’s starting to go negative, and in his new spot, he reminds us that Sanders was considering launching a primary challenge against Obama — the first African-American president. It sounds racist to us.

Um, he does remember that both he and Hillary Clinton also ran against Barack Obama, right? Or maybe not … he forgets a lot.

It’s pretty desperate … which Biden is at this point.

