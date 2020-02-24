While Joe Biden waits on that endorsement from Barack Obama, he keeps reminding us all — through the debates and through ads like this one — that he was part of the Obama administration. It’s almost as if Biden were spending all his campaign cash trying to get Obama re-elected; it’s obvious he thought his standing as a popular president’s vice president would allow him to coast through the primaries.

But now with Bernie Sanders the clear frontrunner, Biden’s starting to go negative, and in his new spot, he reminds us that Sanders was considering launching a primary challenge against Obama — the first African-American president. It sounds racist to us.

I think Barack Obama was one hell of a President. I was proud to stand alongside him every step of the way — and fought like hell to make sure he was re-elected. Bernie Sanders can't say the same. pic.twitter.com/7wM4PFUXDZ — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 24, 2020

Um, he does remember that both he and Hillary Clinton also ran against Barack Obama, right? Or maybe not … he forgets a lot.

Not to be 100% correct or anything, but you ran against Obama in 2008. — minusbaby 🚬 GDC 2020 (@minusbaby) February 24, 2020

You ran against him in 08. If you had it your way he never would have been president. — – (@rewand85) February 24, 2020

You're not Barack, Joseph. — Actually its Leil (@LeilLikeNeil) February 24, 2020

Kind of weird Obama didn’t endorse you. pic.twitter.com/ujKzCdoBmI — Rwalker⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@conserv_chicky) February 24, 2020

Why hasn’t he endorsed you then? — Lucinda Lowe (@lucindalowe) February 24, 2020

Seems the feeling is not mutual from BO.

It is amusing to see you dems turning on each other…just as you have turned on the American people. — Karen Coombs (@coombs1109) February 24, 2020

If I were you I would never even mention Obama🤦🏻‍♂️. 8 years we will never get back 😩Not to mention he has chosen NOT to even endorse you… wonder why🤔 — Mark (@Mark40480915) February 24, 2020

Only reminds me that Barack Obama hasn't endorsed Biden. — Patrick Michael (@mpmarky) February 24, 2020

When is he going to endorse you? NEVER! — no idea (@ed38501) February 24, 2020

And yet, he doesn’t claim you. — Aaron (@DC4Life1288) February 24, 2020

It's a shame he's just not that into you. — Frederick Joyner (@fhjoyner) February 24, 2020

You are making a huge mistake thinking that using Obama's legacy with help you win the primaries or the elections… — Nikos Ziotopoulos (@NikosZio) February 24, 2020

It’s really not a valid argument as to why YOU should be POTUS. #RideObamaCoatTails — Diane Farnworth (@DianeFarnworth) February 24, 2020

Please stop riding @BarackObama’s coat-tails. — Stephen Bates 🚀🌘📊🖥 (@GoForStaging) February 24, 2020

He's not running, champ. He's irrelevant. You have to do this yourself. — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚒𝚍 𝚂𝚊𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚊 (@Maldroid1) February 24, 2020

Did you ever challenge @BarackObama to a push-up contest? — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) February 24, 2020

I don't support Bernie but wow, this is cringeworthy — Yang and Tulsi forever 🧢🌺 (@catchy_nametag) February 24, 2020

It’s pretty desperate … which Biden is at this point.

