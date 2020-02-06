The White House has issued a statement announcing a successful counterterrorism operation (i.e., killing) of another al Qaeda leader, Qasim al-Rimi.

The statement reads, in part:

Rimi joined al-Qa’ida in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama bin Laden. Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces. His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security. The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death.

Shame.

And an austere scholar.

To terrorists? Yes, he is.

