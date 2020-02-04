There’ll be a lot said about President Trump snubbing (accidentally or not) Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handshake, but much less will be said about her abridged introduction of the president:

Besides no handshake – Pelosi intro of Trump was not typical either. Usually the speaker says – “Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States.” Pelosi just said “the President of the United States” — John Santucci (@Santucci) February 5, 2020

Oh well … Pelosi was in a rush to flip through the pages of the president’s printed address … or something.

Speaker #Pelosi is once again shuffling through the printed copy of the president's address, just like last year. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/WMyAKSIneh — Eddie McCoven (@EddieMcCovenTV) February 5, 2020

Pelosi keeps shuffling papers like she can’t find the wine list. — Kevin Alderson (@kevin_alderson) February 5, 2020

Good one.

* * *

Update:

Guess she doesn’t need the papers anymore:

This is PETTY AF from @SpeakerPelosi ripping up her copy of Trump's #SOTU address pic.twitter.com/siDfZZYPRl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 5, 2020

LOL ripping up the speech. Trump broke her. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 5, 2020

Pelosi just ripped up Trump’s speech. Wow. #SOTU — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 5, 2020

And right on cue, @SpeakerPelosi tears up the speech in front of the whole nation, a defeated villain, throwing a childish tantrum. #SOTU #USA https://t.co/C1xl9jWCOb — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) February 5, 2020

She can rip up his speech, but she can’t rip up the his record of success. LOL what a loser. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 5, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.