Anyone who’s been caffeinated enough to watch the Senate impeachment trial knows that even though electronic devices are prohibited, the trial itself is reasonably high-tech, with plenty of PowerPoint slides and video clips accompanying the arguments of the House impeachment managers.

One name that came up a lot on Wednesday was Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, who had testified before Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Mark Meadows has been live-tweeting the trial and thought everyone should ask themselves a question whenever Sondland’s name was referenced:

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest put together a thread of clips of Sondland to counter the House Democrats. This is the witness they keep citing?

