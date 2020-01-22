Anyone who’s been caffeinated enough to watch the Senate impeachment trial knows that even though electronic devices are prohibited, the trial itself is reasonably high-tech, with plenty of PowerPoint slides and video clips accompanying the arguments of the House impeachment managers.

One name that came up a lot on Wednesday was Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, who had testified before Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Mark Meadows has been live-tweeting the trial and thought everyone should ask themselves a question whenever Sondland’s name was referenced:

Adam Schiff keeps repeating statements from people like Gordon Sondland and George Kent who admit they either based their testimony on 3rd and 4th hand accounts, or had zero knowledge at all. Someone needs to remind Schiff: a few assumptions put together does NOT = a fact — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 22, 2020

Every time House Democrats reference Gordon Sondland, ALL of them should immediately be asked: Why are you using the testimony of someone who admitted he had zero evidence, other than his own “presumption?” Watch for yourself: pic.twitter.com/rdqmJ9eka9 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 22, 2020

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest put together a thread of clips of Sondland to counter the House Democrats. This is the witness they keep citing?

THREAD. Adam Schiff has mentioned Gordon Sondlands' testimony a lot today. So what did Sondland actually say? There was no quid pro quo. Roll the tapes. Sondland confirms POTUS said no quid pro quo pic.twitter.com/e9vrn25Hmh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

Sondland again confirms Trump told him “no quid pro quo” pic.twitter.com/UOUd7sWwdX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

Sondland confirms POTUS told him: “no quid pro quo”pic.twitter.com/FExNxmRUro — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

Sondland: “I never heard from President Trump that aid was conditioned on an announcement” pic.twitter.com/leByF7UlR3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

Sondland agrees the president never told him “any preconditions for anything” pic.twitter.com/3GaEMuJZ5a — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

Sondland confirms: Ukraine aid, meeting given without investigations pic.twitter.com/0mWehBV4y1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

Sondland: Ukraine aid released without any investigation pic.twitter.com/vOQhNPojcE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2020

What Senate DEMS are saying about 2 key witnesses:

* NO re: the whistleblower

* NO re: Hunter Fine. Then NOT GUILTY! — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 22, 2020

