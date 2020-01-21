We’re not sure about this report coming out of the Washington Post — “several” Senate Democrats are privately mulling a witness trade in the Donald Trump impeachment trial? They’re willing to put the son of their party’s frontrunner in the 2020 election under oath before the Republican-majority Senate in exchange for testimony from John Bolton? And they’re doing this privately, but not so privately that it could leak to the press?

My latest w/ @rachaelmbade @seungminkim: Several Senate Democrats privately mull Biden-for-Bolton trade in impeachment trial… https://t.co/Y88bcKaF7r — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 22, 2020

NEW: Some Senate Dems privately mull Biden-for-Bolton trade in impeachment trial, w/ interest in calling the GOP's bluff on "witness reciprocity" percolating behind closed doors. Me & @costareports@seungminkim https://t.co/OjKGUylDsY — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 22, 2020

Inside Biden’s 2020 operation, there is little interest in publicly engaging with what Biden’s advisers and friends dismiss as “a stupid Republican talking point,” said a person familiar with the campaign’s stance. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 22, 2020

This is incredible. Democrats are actually considering calling not only Hunter but Joe Biden to testify. Absolutely fascinating. https://t.co/FyzcNLM9VR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 22, 2020

The ideal is that this would backfire on the GOP.

Call the whistleblower — john attaway (@aginghunk77) January 22, 2020

WaPO is just spreading lies. Zero chance any Senator would give up #Biden, their presumed nominee in 2020. Zero. — ThumpForTRUMP (@ThumpForTrump) January 22, 2020

Democrats seem to think Republicans are concerned. We’re not blinking. Go right ahead. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 22, 2020

Bolton will not give the testimony the Dems hope for. — Maladjusted (@hrm_1973) January 22, 2020

No one has any idea whether Bolton will be a good witness. He could say I don't recall to every single question, or lie outright. Don't take the bait. — Kips Bay (@iowahaze) January 22, 2020

I'd take the deal. But be careful.

No one knows what Bolton will say. — Sab1 (@tiredsab1) January 22, 2020

Don’t take the bait, Dems. — Sydra (@sydrasmith) January 22, 2020

Dems walk right into the trap. — MotherofGrace (@woodysgal3) January 22, 2020

I would eternally LMAO if they were desperate and dumb enough to get the Bidens to testify under oath in exchange for Bolton. — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) January 22, 2020

You can forget Bolton. The president had the right and will use executive privilege. Not sure how people don’t think he’ll use it. — Vince Garcia (@IamVinnyG) January 22, 2020

Haha today was so bad they are now willing to do trades which is what @senatemajldr wanted to begin with take who you want we will take Where’sHunter,Whistleblower… Schiff would be nice but that won’t happen. Winning so hard right now.. Dems are coming to the table to negotiate — Matthew Effenson (@MEffenson) January 22, 2020

I'm cool with tossing Joe under the bus. He should have made his son quit. WTAF dude!? — Ray Wilson (@RationalAdult) January 22, 2020

I would not do it. The GOP will not vote to remove Trump no matter what you do. Do not screw up an election candidate. Do what you can in the trial and keep moving forward. No trust in Bolton. @SenateDems @SpeakerPelosi — M. Defarge (@csiswim) January 22, 2020

Exactly. 20 GOP votes to remove do not, nor will ever exist. — Jason Belk (@lucabrasi62) January 22, 2020

Hunter, Schiff, and Ciaramella for Bolton. — Uri Blago (@UriBlago) January 22, 2020

Who’s this Ciaramella person? Rep. Adam Schiff keeps asking and we don’t know what to tell him.

There’s no “deal.” IF there’s witnesses, it’s going to be joe, hunter, Ciaramella, and Schiff. The democrats had their chance and called in morons instead. — Into the Pit (@into_pit) January 22, 2020

Sekulow asked for the whistleblower. What if the defense asks for the whistleblower for Bolton? I don't think the Dems would bite. — Apocalit (Pronouns: Dude, Duder, El Duderino) (@listolyman) January 22, 2020

Just like Dems say if Trump wasn’t guilty he wouldn’t block witnesses, Dems shouldn’t care if Hunter testifies if he’s not guilty! Good trade as far as I’m concerned. — Gina Villalobos (@GinaVillalobos) January 22, 2020

The last person on Earth the Dems want testifying is Hunter Biden. Let him explain to the American people how he corruptly earned more money in a month than most Americans earn in a year. Hunter will sink his father in a NY minute. — matthew8787 (@matthew8786) January 22, 2020

Bring Joe's new grand baby too. And the stripper mama too. pic.twitter.com/0sU57X5Rlc — Dennis H. (@dentrev1) January 22, 2020

I say yes. Bring the stripper mama too. — bal_cute (@cute_bal) January 22, 2020

As soon as this trial is over, Senate must convene a special hearing in regards to Biden and Ukraine corruption. Everything on the table. — Josef (@joseflopez98) January 22, 2020

As far as we’re concerned, the House had the opportunity to subpoena witnesses and instead brought in a bunch of liberal college professors and called it a day.

