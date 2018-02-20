Singer Kaya Jones explained why she’s the NRA in a tweet that sums up the threats she’s faced.

I was abused in the entertainment industry no one helped me. I was at route 91 and we still wait for answers. I was sent death threats by Isis and FBI is still looking into it. I got empowered. I learned and become aware on safety and protection of myself. I am the NRA — KAYA JONES (@KayaJones) February 20, 2018

And sadly, others knew exactly how she felt.

You make a good argument with this story. Many of us got abused and harrassed only to have no help so I totally understand where you're coming from with wanting self protection. Sadly, the metoo movement is too late for some of us. — SUZY SHARPE (@straight_upsuzy) February 20, 2018

But Kaya offered this lady hope.

It’s never too late to become empowered and to fight back. Weakness is what predators look for. Strong people send a message right away don’t you dare. So go for it and send a message to those trolls — KAYA JONES (@KayaJones) February 20, 2018

Exactly. By believing that it’s too late for you, you’re essentially allowing the predator to have control of your life. Take back your life by being empowered.

A lot of the stuff that happened to me was nearly impossible to prove as my harrassers were very smart and did not leave traces. However, I agree with you. Sending out a "don't mess with me" vibe is extremely important especially for women. — SUZY SHARPE (@straight_upsuzy) February 20, 2018

It’s more than a vibe. It’s a reality.

I'm glad you made it through and I hope other females follow in your footsteps @KayaJones is no joke strong woman ✌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Daniel Ramirez (@thinkramirez) February 20, 2018

All of us WILL rise up!

This is POWERFUL💥 Kaya, you are an example to ALL women everywhere! @NRA — Barbie GC (@BarbieHitsBack) February 20, 2018

She’s a prime example of what the NRA is made up of. Not all NRA members are old, white men. The NRA is made up of men and women, members of the LBGTQ community, all races and ethnicities and religious backgrounds.

Kaya, your voice and message has gotten stronger and more powerful this last year. Stay well and Vaya con Dios — Levi Garcia (@Levimatron) February 20, 2018

She continues to share her message and it’s one that can resonate with every single one of us.

I became an NRA Member today. — #SOON. Very Soon. (@Dimplenut) February 20, 2018

Welcome to the pack!