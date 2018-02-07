Former Attorney General Eric Holder appeared on Rachel Maddow’s show tonight. One of the issues the two discussed: whether or not President Donald Trump can be indicted for obstructing justice.

Of course, Holder did everything in his power to make himself seem like the most credible man on earth (as if).

"There are some, I think, fairly persuasive arguments that can be made that a president can be indicted." – @EricHolder pic.twitter.com/nHs2Dmwtef — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 8, 2018

Says one of the most corrupt people to ever be Attorney General.

"I do think that you have a technical case of obstruction of justice." – @EricHolder Watch him explain why. pic.twitter.com/mU1kGPm36x — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 8, 2018

Can someone please revoke this dude’s law degree? Please?

Eric Holder is the Clown who was charged with contempt of Congress. — Mr. Tibbs (@woofbarkdawg) February 8, 2018

He easily he forgets, huh?

Contempt of Congress Holder. ZERO CREDIBILITY. — CarlyJ (@washte_chante) February 8, 2018

He has as much credibility as my foot.

Obstruction of what? The fake hoax collusion cooked up by the Obama administration. Good luck, ppl will be in D.C. w/ their pitch forks. — JW Watch (@JW_Watch) February 8, 2018

That would definitely be a sight to see.

But Clinton meeting with AG Lynch on tarmac wasn't " technically " obstruction of justice ???? — Frank Ramsay (@frank_ramsay) February 8, 2018

Notice there was no angry mob with that case?

Wait, is this the same @EricHolder who broke the law and was pardoned ir what ever by Obama? #wtf — John R (@rambo2238) February 8, 2018

Yup.

Pot meet kettle.

Lol these derps are getting nervous when they all start attacking on the leftist networks pic.twitter.com/Dl0rpUjx8q — Sammyf (@sammyfan00) February 8, 2018

It’s the only way they can even stay semi-relevant.

I’m a nobody, but it makes absolutely no sense to me why anyone should get away with crimes based on your job title. — Rita Alvar (@alvar4974) February 8, 2018

Because they have cushy government jobs and other politicians covering their asses.

From Eric Holder's lips to God's ears.. — Michele Yohanna (@micheley1) February 8, 2018

And the good Lord will give Eric Holder his decision on judgment day. We all know he’ll be paying for Fast and Furious.

Totally with ya dude …. pic.twitter.com/6CppXiv9Jo — Memories of Monica (@ripley315) February 8, 2018

RIP Brian Terry. Will will NOT let your memory fade.