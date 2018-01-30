Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) was the Democrats’ “chosen one” tonight. He was picked to deliver the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
Breitbart News trolled Kennedy with the PERFECT tweet:
Your best post-monologue skit yet @ConanOBrien! #SOTUResponse pic.twitter.com/RWCRPYIes7
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 31, 2018
There is quite the resemblance, isn’t there?
Sorry Joe Kennedy but no substance to your Speech! It was like a Drama Skit!
— Sherry Hodge (@SherryHodge17) January 31, 2018
You mean overly rehearsed and horribly delivered? Yup.
Mr. Kennedy was moister than an oyster
— Ryan (@RyanEG1981) January 31, 2018
The thought….it BURNS!
Is this Pelosi's love child ?
— Milton / Navy proud☆ (@deplorableMilt) January 31, 2018
Probably.
I hope he runs in 2020. That will end his career for good. Some might call it a head shot.
— Stark Mariusz (@StarkMariusz) January 31, 2018
He’s relying too much on his family name.
Thanks Ralph Malph… pic.twitter.com/DVIm8bwUR2
— Bill Alton (@BillAlton) January 31, 2018
Now THERE’S a look alike.
Joe Kennedy is not a good speaker. Poor choice as a response to Trump's SOTU Speech. There prepping him for a future run. Good.
— Save this Nation (@doublebockbier) January 31, 2018
Gotta keep the family name going for as long as possible.
Didn't provide any challenges to the Trump administration. Same old song and dance, done and glume.
— Tony Arcaro (@TonyArcaro) January 31, 2018
That’s the Democrats’ MO.
Going to start calling Joe Kennedy "Beethoven"
— Crypto Bernie (@BFoxForBernie) January 31, 2018
DUN DUN DUNNNNNNN.
His career on the national stage began and ended on the same night!
— Jason Simons (@JS555001) January 31, 2018