On Monday, TMZ inteviewed Civil Rights leader Al Sharpton. During the interview, TMZ asked Sharpton if he thought President Donald Trump was, in fact, racist.

“You don’t have to spray paint the ‘N’ word over the Oval Office or sleep with a KKK hood to be a racist,” Sharpton responded. “If you have racist policies, you say racist things, within a racist manner, you are a racist. Period. End of story.”

When TMZ tweeted out the story, people automatically jumped on Sharpton and his hypocrisy.

Al Sharpton Tells President Trump, 'You Are a Racist' https://t.co/M4ZfhJNvnx — TMZ (@TMZ) January 16, 2018

They look pretty buddy-buddy, don’t you think?

Again, looking pretty chummy together.

He is too. So he should know. — Donna M. (@Donna0422) January 16, 2018

*gasp*

It’s possible for a black person to be racist?!

He needs to grow up — Attention Farmer (@cocob455) January 16, 2018

Or act his age and not his shoe size.

Pot meet kettle.

OMG Look who's talking -Sharpton is as racist as they come — Lori Weilert (@mystars8) January 16, 2018

He DOES like to play the race card.

Al Sharpton is the effing racist. Piece of shit. — Cliffy (@cliffy7777) January 16, 2018

He likes to deflect.

Ain’t that the freaking truth?

This coming from one of the biggest racists that ever walked. — Nicole Kittrell (@kittrell_nicole) January 16, 2018

Precisely.

Sharpton makes his money by promoting racism — Frank LaNasa (@Big48FrankEEE) January 16, 2018

He perpetuates racism because, without it, he would have no “job.”

This coming from the biggest race bait champion on earth. Hey Sharpy, Tawana Brawley called to say, bitch is you for real? — magsthimbles (@michellegallio1) January 16, 2018

Sharpton was probably triggered.

How quiet has the Rev been now that he's no longer the White House butt boy! — John Macaluso (@jmacaluso329) January 16, 2018

HAHAHAHA.

Sucks to suck.

Ohh the irony of this — SCHNEIDE (@schneide1717) January 16, 2018

“Irony” seems to be his middle name.

Coming from the biggest racist of all. Sharpton hates white people. Screw him — D. Zarlingo (@dzarlingo17) January 16, 2018

Because he believes every white person is oppressing him.

I am shocked, SHOCKED to see a filthy race hustler call someone a racist. If you hear a dog whistle every time the wind blows, you are the dirty dog Al. Sharpton, you are a filthy rat bastard.#MeTooShadowBanned https://t.co/ZekKBAH6St — Tom Rowan (@TomRowan777) January 16, 2018

Them some fightin’ words.