Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio sat down with Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro to talk about his run for Senate. During his interview, Arpaio said he never had a hero until now, with President Donald Trump in office.

Joe Arpaio on running for Senate in Arizona: "I never had a hero, it took me 75 years to find a hero, and that's @POTUS. So I'm gonna go to Washington, support his agenda, support his policies and they all relate to Arizona." @JudgeJeanine pic.twitter.com/1WwttmyPT8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2018

Some people loved what he had to say.

Hope he wins!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Jeff (@dnvn88s) January 15, 2018

If he does, you can almost bet that he’ll be Trump’s righthand man when it comes to immigration policy.

Thank you for your service Mr. Arpaio. God speed, Sir. — Melinda Harkins (@mslinnie325) January 15, 2018

Arpaio’s service has brought national attention to Maricopa County. How you feel about his policies will depend on your view of crime and punishment.

Well said Sheriff Joe!

The President has been a God send ! — Col. Ben Bannister (@ColBannister) January 15, 2018

Just remember: Trump isn’t Jesus.

He IS implementing the policies his voters wanted.

The idea of Sheriff Joe running for Senate doesn’t make me burst into fits of uncontrollable laughter, unlike Chelsea Manning. #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Deplorable Drake 🇺🇸 (@MAGAfilled) January 15, 2018

That’s definitely a good sign.

I pray u r elected. — NobodyfromNoWhere (@americafirst181) January 15, 2018

There are probably tons of conservatives who are on their hands and knees praying just as hard as you are.

Let’s see if #Joe becomes a trending hashtag.

Sheriff Joe is fantastic … — Diane George (@flybyladydi) January 15, 2018

Hmm.

Others weren’t as happy about Arpaio’s run though.

He scares me. He’s still harping on the birth certificate. Gotta let it go, buddy. — Frances M. Elmes (@crtrprtr) January 15, 2018

When’s the last time Arpaio brought up the birther issue?

Spare me, though it won't be the first time a crook entered gov't from AZ. — Phos (@BobCurrer) January 15, 2018

Please, enlighten us. Who are you referring to?

Well, that escalated quickly.

If Trump is your hero, then you’re in sad shape. — Boston Leigh 💟☮️⚛️ (@GirlNamedBoston) January 15, 2018

Typical liberal response.

I voted against Sheriff Joe in 2016 and he lost. In AZ you can only vote in primaries if you register for the party, so I can only vote in the Dem primary. If he makes it to the general election I'll vote against him again, and I'm confident the state of AZ will too. — JF "my children were born in a shithole" C (@MistahJowky) January 15, 2018

Arizona is a lot “redder” than you give it credit for.

Glad I don’t live in AZ. If I did, I’d be pushing back every way I could. — Lolisa Ann (@darklaff) January 15, 2018

Time to pull out the p*ssy hats!

what did u think before 75 years — Brad Brown (@BradBrownSkol) January 15, 2018

That’s the one question we all have.

Arpaio is corrupt, racist, criminal. Unfortunately he’ll fit right in. 😞 — Michael Lambard (@mlambard1) January 15, 2018

You have quite the way of characterizing all Republicans as the same.

The felon Arpaio needs to be put on some serious medication. — MTRegularGuy (@MTRegularGuy) January 15, 2018

Tell us, what do you recommend? And where did you get your degree from, WebMD?

No—your real hero killed himself in a German bunker in 1945. — Steve Scott (@scostevie7330) January 15, 2018

People like Steve are the reason people can’t have “civil” political discussions.

Absurd thought process as Arpaio is a racist as it gets — Americanvoice4 (@usa_gh) January 15, 2018

What makes him racist? Because he wants to actually ENFORCE our immigration laws?