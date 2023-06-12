Pat Sajak is retiring and we do NOT want to solve the puzzle.

We have some super sad news for our Twitchy regulars. Our beloved Pat Sajak is retiring. Pat has been a breath of fresh air on Twitter for a very long time but even beyond that he has been a smiling face with a magnificent personality gracing our televisions and welcomed into many of our homes for as long as we can remember.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023

You KNOW that Sajak must be something special if people were commenting and not being hateful on the internet! That is a 'Christmas Miracle' in June!

Many people were on board with the retirement because they thought it might give Sajak MORE time on Twitter. Let's face it, Twitter being the cesspool of hate and nastiness that it is could use more of the sunshine and rainbows Pat often provides.

Thank you! Just don't retire from Twitter as well... — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 12, 2023

More time for Twitter!!! — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) June 12, 2023

So many people had very fond memories of the show and wanted to let Pat know they view him as a living legend.

Pat, the show will not be the same without you. Glad we get one more season! Thank you for all the great memories and entertainment and I hope that means more time for your great Twitter content. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 13, 2023

Thank you for your service.

Sounds odd but I mean it.. — Smelvis (@BlueelvisEric) June 12, 2023

We admit it does sound a little odd, but we get it. Sajak's service to us all was offering a wholesome show we could all watch with our parents, grandparents, and children without being worried or concerned about what joke we might have to explain to anyone in the room. :)

Well sir, you've solved the puzzle.

R-E-T-I-R-E-M-E-N-T — Daniel (@ddwalk34) June 12, 2023

I would like to solve the puzzle… pic.twitter.com/YW6iho6mBW — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) June 13, 2023

Oh Boy, we are so sad to solve that puzzle! We know everyone has to retire eventually but Wheel of Fortune will not be the same without Pat Sajak.

I for one will miss seeing you on there! Been a part of my life for as long as I can remember! Godspeed!! — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) June 13, 2023

You're a legend. And you will be missed. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) June 13, 2023

I remember how excited my Mom was to meet you when she was on the show in the 80's. I still remember you were genuinely kind and friendly in person. Many good blessings to you for wherever life takes you from here. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) June 12, 2023

We think she hit the nail on the head there, Sajak never seemed like he was faking it. He came across as genuinely kind because he is like that in real life.

We are going to miss you Pat, but we do have one request before you leave: Make WORDLE admit they ripped you off and they are what you get if you ordered 'Wheel of Fortune' off of Wish.

**************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!