Pat Sajak is retiring and we do NOT want to solve the puzzle.

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:53 PM on June 12, 2023
ArtistAngie Photoshop

We have some super sad news for our Twitchy regulars. Our beloved Pat Sajak is retiring. Pat has been a breath of fresh air on Twitter for a very long time but even beyond that he has been a smiling face with a magnificent personality gracing our televisions and welcomed into many of our homes for as long as we can remember. 

You KNOW that Sajak must be something special if people were commenting and not being hateful on the internet! That is a 'Christmas Miracle' in June! 

Many people were on board with the retirement because they thought it might give Sajak MORE time on Twitter. Let's face it, Twitter being the cesspool of hate and nastiness that it is could use more of the sunshine and rainbows Pat often provides. 

So many people had very fond memories of the show and wanted to let Pat know they view him as a living legend. 

Aaron Walker

We admit it does sound a little odd, but we get it. Sajak's service to us all was offering a wholesome show we could all watch with our parents, grandparents, and children without being worried or concerned about what joke we might have to explain to anyone in the room. :) 

Oh Boy, we are so sad to solve that puzzle! We know everyone has to retire eventually but Wheel of Fortune will not be the same without Pat Sajak. 

We think she hit the nail on the head there, Sajak never seemed like he was faking it. He came across as genuinely kind because he is like that in real life. 

We are going to miss you Pat, but we do have one request before you leave: Make WORDLE admit they ripped you off and they are what you get if you ordered 'Wheel of Fortune' off of Wish. 

