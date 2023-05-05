The Bureau of Labor Statistics put out new job numbers for April and they say job growth was over 253,000, exceeding expectations! YAY US!

There is a little problem though, they quietly changed the numbers for February and March to LOWER them by almost double the number they originally reported. This little tactic is what we would call: SITTING ON A THRONE OF LIES!

Another issue with how they count job growth is that once a person is no longer looking for work, either given up or retired, they are no longer counted in the number, so the reality is that the numbers are not as good as the Biden administration and the Bureau of Labor Statistics would like us to believe.

The joy of many on the Left over the job numbers was apparent, but there were some reality warriors on the loose setting people straight.

Don't buy today's job growth numbers… instead, focus on the sharp downward revisions for the months of February and March… these fabrications of data are being used to justify irrational interest rate hike decisions by the @FederalReserve… -DW https://t.co/E5Y04ERxr5… — DeSota Wilson (@desota) May 5, 2023

YUP! This tweeter had it right. Of course, there were people who wanted to fight back.

LOL! Republicans shouting "Don't believe your lyin' eyes" Get a job #BlueCheckMark — Confunctionist (@confunctionist) May 5, 2023

We get it. If someone WANTS good news and the media and the White House are selling, they will buy it. However, the proof is in the numbers themselves. The February and March numbers were said to be AMAZING as well but look what happened. Wait a bit, they will lower the April numbers and hope nobody notices.

We do not say this stuff with glee, except for the ‘SITTING ON A THRONE OF LIES’ line, because it has to be said excitedly or it doesn’t work. 🙂

All jokes aside though, we really want the economy to do well even if under someone as awful as Biden. Good job numbers are good for the economy which is good for all of us even if a Leftist is in charge.

If you believe the 253,000 in April number then DM me about some beachfront property I've got for sale in New Mexico, almost like Cabo. — Gary of the Prairie (@GarydelaPrairie) May 5, 2023

HA! Same, anyone who is buying those job numbers, we got stuff to sell. Hit us up. 😉

JUST IN – U.S. non-farm payroll employment rises by 253,000 in April, "beating expectations." The Bureau of Labor Statistics made significant revisions to prior months: February-March lowered by 149,000. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 5, 2023

At least this tweet gives ALL of the information. BRAVO for real data and not propaganda!

The numbers are bogus as usual 😑 https://t.co/F9YABBPeyu — NautiGirl 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🍊 ollllllo (@ladiebldr) May 5, 2023

The comments on that thread were pretty good but we particularly enjoyed the tweet below with an honest question and the answers they received.

What does this even mean — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) May 5, 2023

Several people were able to describe it pretty simply and effectively.

It means they publish false data and then stealth revise it a month later so people don’t notice it — Bruh (@Poztreck) May 5, 2023

Fudge the numbers then revise them the next month when people aren't looking. — Alex Younger 🤖 (@AlextheYounga) May 5, 2023

Exactly!

I love the government! — 𝔾𝕣𝕒𝕪𝕤𝕜𝕦𝕝𝕝 𝔸𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕗𝕒 (@GraySkullAntifa) May 5, 2023

Sarcasm, I recognize that. — Miyamoto Musashi 🇺🇸 (@musashi_1600) May 5, 2023

That ‘I love the government’ interaction was gold! Let us be the first to tell you, someone recognizing sarcasm on Twitter hardly ever happens so this is breaking news right here.

There were also a ton of people ready to tout the job numbers as being WONDERFUL and exciting news.

The @JoeBiden economic jobs boom is unstoppable! Another 253,000 jobs added to the American economy in April. @POTUS @JoeBiden has now created almost 13 million jobs in 2.5 years as President, an unprecedented number. #BidenBoom! #FourMoreYears!https://t.co/9sPbW0TO40 — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) May 5, 2023

OK, buddy, four more years is a little much. Biden might only have like 1 left in him anyway and then we would get … KAMALA. Stop it.

Luckily we had many people answering the ‘JOBS NUMBERS ARE GREAT’ tweeters with a touch of reality.

February-March lowered by 149,000. They are playing games. This number will be reduced later in all likelihood. — ‘Clear and Present Danger' Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) May 5, 2023

Facts.

If it was so wonderful, explain unemployment staying the same. If it was so wonderful, explain the need for most of the middle class to work multiple jobs. If it was so wonderful, explain why inflation has far outpaced any job and wage growth. This "job growth" is mass layoffs. — 🇺🇸 Mike England 🇺🇸 (@mike03car) May 5, 2023

The truth is, they are not wonderful. There is a very HIGH likelihood the numbers will be revised, but the problem with that is that the Federal Reserve will make decisions about rates based on the false numbers.

It WILL cause trouble, but no worries, we can all pretend the world is perfect for now.

The world is perfect, the economy is doing well, Dylan Mulvaney will soon have another brand deal, and President Biden is the BEST President ever!!! (We do hope you recognized the sarcasm like that tweeter with the ‘I love government’ tweet.)

***********

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!