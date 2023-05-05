The Bureau of Labor Statistics put out new job numbers for April and they say job growth was over 253,000, exceeding expectations! YAY US!

There is a little problem though, they quietly changed the numbers for February and March to LOWER them by almost double the number they originally reported.  This little tactic is what we would call: SITTING ON A THRONE OF LIES!

Another issue with how they count job growth is that once a person is no longer looking for work, either given up or retired, they are no longer counted in the number, so the reality is that the numbers are not as good as the Biden administration and the Bureau of Labor Statistics would like us to believe.

The joy of many on the Left over the job numbers was apparent, but there were some reality warriors on the loose setting people straight.

YUP! This tweeter had it right. Of course, there were people who wanted to fight back.

We get it. If someone WANTS good news and the media and the White House are selling, they will buy it. However, the proof is in the numbers themselves. The February and March numbers were said to be AMAZING as well but look what happened. Wait a bit, they will lower the April numbers and hope nobody notices.

We do not say this stuff with glee, except for the ‘SITTING ON A THRONE OF LIES’ line, because it has to be said excitedly or it doesn’t work. 🙂

All jokes aside though, we really want the economy to do well even if under someone as awful as Biden. Good job numbers are good for the economy which is good for all of us even if a Leftist is in charge.

HA! Same, anyone who is buying those job numbers, we got stuff to sell. Hit us up. 😉

At least this tweet gives ALL of the information. BRAVO for real data and not propaganda!

The comments on that thread were pretty good but we particularly enjoyed the tweet below with an honest question and the answers they received.

Several people were able to describe it pretty simply and effectively.

Exactly!

That ‘I love the government’ interaction was gold! Let us be the first to tell you, someone recognizing sarcasm on Twitter hardly ever happens so this is breaking news right here.

There were also a ton of people ready to tout the job numbers as being WONDERFUL and exciting news.

OK, buddy, four more years is a little much. Biden might only have like 1 left in him anyway and then we would get … KAMALA. Stop it.

Luckily we had many people answering the ‘JOBS NUMBERS ARE GREAT’ tweeters with a touch of reality.

Facts.

The truth is, they are not wonderful. There is a very HIGH likelihood the numbers will be revised, but the problem with that is that the Federal Reserve will make decisions about rates based on the false numbers.

It WILL cause trouble, but no worries, we can all pretend the world is perfect for now.

The world is perfect, the economy is doing well, Dylan Mulvaney will soon have another brand deal, and President Biden is the BEST President ever!!!  (We do hope you recognized the sarcasm like that tweeter with the ‘I love government’ tweet.)

 

