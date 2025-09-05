He Hasn't Changed: J.K. Rowling Shames Malcolm Gladwell for 'Weathervane' Shift on Trans Athlete Issue

The last time we told you about Malcolm Gladwell, he was asking Conde Nast some hard questions after the company sacrificed Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond to the woke mob.

Now Gladwell is back, and he's backtracking his stance on trans athletes.

We'll start with the story from Douglas K. Murray, who calls Gladwell a coward:

Malcolm Gladwell admits he lied about trans athletes because telling the truth destroyed careers. ⁦@nypost⁩ https://t.co/OMwrGnQvie — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) September 5, 2025

Here's more:

Could you be persuaded to say something you knew not to be true? Most of us would probably say “Absolutely not. Never.” But the evidence is that even a small amount of social pressure can make grown adults say things they know to be untrue. Take the case of Malcolm Gladwell. The Canadian-born author has had most of the good fortune that life can bring. His received opinions have gained him lucrative positions at liberal publications. His books have become international bestsellers. In fact, many authors might look in envy at the fact that some airport bookshops seem to have a whole Malcolm Gladwell section. ... Appearing on a podcast called “The Real Science of Sport,” Gladwell referred to the vexing question of born males competing in women’s sports. For most of us, this was always a no-brainer. It was obvious that someone who has been born a male, gone through male puberty and has all the physical advantages of being a man should be kept well clear of women’s sports. Otherwise women’s sports cease to be women’s sports, thousands of young female athletes would train hard for no reason and women’s sports would simply become a division of men’s sports for men who can’t succeed against their male peers. Gladwell says he finds the arguments for men competing in women’s sports to be unconvincing. But at a panel in 2022, he said that men should indeed be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Gladwell says he felt 'cowed' into supporting trans athletes, and that careers were destroyed for doing so.

J.K. Rowling was having none of this, and torched Gladwell:

Gladwell’s career wouldn’t have been destroyed if he’d spoken out against the glaring unfairness, not to mention dangers, of allowing men to compete in women’s sport. He’d have faced loss of approval from the cultural elite and received activist blowback, and even that wouldn’t… https://t.co/WnAIf98k5l — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

He’d have faced loss of approval from the cultural elite and received activist blowback, and even that wouldn’t have come with the tsunami of death and rape threats women face when they speak. Non-famous people, mostly women, girls and gay people, have genuinely had their careers and indeed lives destroyed for saying what Gladwell was too pusillanimous to say, and Gladwell didn’t lift a finger in their defence. Like many well-known liberals, he was happy to watch members of the great unwashed bullied, traduced and defamed, fine with the erosion of freedom of speech, comfortable with young women being robbed of sporting honours and facing serious injury, because he valued his own standing and security more highly than acting on the feeble promptings of his conscience. A rash of condescending men will swarm my mentions when I post this to tell me I should be pleased about Gladwell’s cautious backtracking. No. He hasn’t changed. He’s merely sensed a shift in what it’s acceptable to say and feels safe to align himself with the new consensus, excuses for his previous behaviour to the fore. He isn’t an ally, he’s a weathervane. Changing sides years late, and only after you’ve realised the non-elite opposition is winning, isn’t a mark of integrity but of arse-covering. Those whose overriding focus is remaining in good odour with the in crowd can never be trusted. Gender identity ideology has been the modern arts world’s McCarthyism, and all Gladwell’s done is reveal himself as a man who’d have named names, but felt a bit uncomfortable about it afterwards.

She's brilliant. Hard agree. If he had stood up against it earlier perhaps you (and others) would not have received quite as much venom and hatred as you have. The cowardice is worse than the ideology itself I think. — Nicola Burkinshaw (@NABurkinshaw) September 5, 2025

Rowling has zero regrets for speaking out when she did. I knew exactly what I was getting into and if nobody ever bought another of my books I’d have been just fine, but I cannot forgive wealthy liberals prepared to watch in silence as women with everything to lose were flayed alive by vicious activists and captured institutions. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2025 Gladwell could learn a thing or two. It’s true, but he’s brought something new to the table, the admission of staying silent from fear. That might encourage others to come forward. The point is to win and solidify women’s rights not maintain ideological purity. — Cream (@TaterLatke681) September 5, 2025 Rowling disagrees: He brings nothing new. Many, many people have talked about the perils of speaking out on this issue, but they still spoke. Gladwell admits he was one of those who knew they were lying but didn't dare challenge the in crowd. There's nothing groundbreaking in that admission. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2025 He's only reading the political winds. When they shift, again, he'll change sides. The man literally wrote bestselling books about social contagions and trusting your gut. He could have been a powerful force for turning the tide. Now he chooses to paint himself as the victim while he allowed other people be victimized. I will never applaud men of means who hid… — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 5, 2025

All of this. "Those whose overriding focus is remaining in good odour with the in crowd can never be trusted." -- great line here about those who lack courage to speak the truth unless and until it's safe to do so. https://t.co/UIvjbJSk2R — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 5, 2025

It's a great line. Precisely what I said last night on @seanhannity. And why I gave @jk_rowling kudos.



We can expect more apologies, attempts to memory-hole, and lies about people's participation in the erosion of women's rights, parental rights, and the safeguarding of children. https://t.co/aJ3tOY2dsQ pic.twitter.com/efXHrHpG8V — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 5, 2025

We cannot forget who spoke out when it was necessary and who spoke out when it was safe. "He isn’t an ally, he’s a weathervane."@jk_rowling seizes the truth about Gladwell and every other 'mistakes were made' elite liberal who gently, chidingly changes sides when the time is right https://t.co/tU42aUr91N — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) September 5, 2025

And she's absolutely correct.

