Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling...
UK’s New Home Secretary: Defender of Criminal Migrants and Palestine, Ushering in Chaos
THIS Is Why Donald Trump Won: Illegal Immigrant Arrested In FL After Assaulting...
SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily...
Asset Forfeiture ABUSE: Alaska Supreme Court Upholds State's Seizure of $95K Plane Over...
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top...
Crooked Senator Ossoff’s Shameless Vet-Prop Stunt: Takes Credit for Bill He Didn’t Vote...
Fashion Icon Giorgio Armani Dies Aged 91
Weiner Laptop Strikes Again! Leaked Email Shows Top Comey Official Did a LOT...
VIP
Too Bad IL Gov. Pritzker Didn't Direct His 'Message to Donald Trump' to...
Ire from Ireland: Rosie O’Donnell Shares a Wild Anti-Trump Rant with TDS ‘Twin’...
Dem Socialist Co-Chair and Mamdani Fangirl Goes Into Full LOCKDOWN After Threatening Corey...
VIP
Trump Induces Impressive Amounts of Lefty Butthurt Posting THIS Meme From Personal Account...
Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...

He Hasn't Changed: J.K. Rowling Shames Malcolm Gladwell for 'Weathervane' Shift on Trans Athlete Issue

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on September 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The last time we told you about Malcolm Gladwell, he was asking Conde Nast some hard questions after the company sacrificed Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Alexi McCammond to the woke mob.

Advertisement

Now Gladwell is back, and he's backtracking his stance on trans athletes.

We'll start with the story from Douglas K. Murray, who calls Gladwell a coward:

Here's more:

Could you be persuaded to say something you knew not to be true?

Most of us would probably say “Absolutely not. Never.” But the evidence is that even a small amount of social pressure can make grown adults say things they know to be untrue.

Take the case of Malcolm Gladwell. The Canadian-born author has had most of the good fortune that life can bring. His received opinions have gained him lucrative positions at liberal publications. His books have become international bestsellers. In fact, many authors might look in envy at the fact that some airport bookshops seem to have a whole Malcolm Gladwell section.

...

Appearing on a podcast called “The Real Science of Sport,” Gladwell referred to the vexing question of born males competing in women’s sports.

For most of us, this was always a no-brainer. It was obvious that someone who has been born a male, gone through male puberty and has all the physical advantages of being a man should be kept well clear of women’s sports. Otherwise women’s sports cease to be women’s sports, thousands of young female athletes would train hard for no reason and women’s sports would simply become a division of men’s sports for men who can’t succeed against their male peers.

Gladwell says he finds the arguments for men competing in women’s sports to be unconvincing.

But at a panel in 2022, he said that men should indeed be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Recommended

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Gladwell says he felt 'cowed' into supporting trans athletes, and that careers were destroyed for doing so.

J.K. Rowling was having none of this, and torched Gladwell:

The entire post reads:

He’d have faced loss of approval from the cultural elite and received activist blowback, and even that wouldn’t have come with the tsunami of death and rape threats women face when they speak.

Non-famous people, mostly women, girls and gay people, have genuinely had their careers and indeed lives destroyed for saying what Gladwell was too pusillanimous to say, and Gladwell didn’t lift a finger in their defence. Like many well-known liberals, he was happy to watch members of the great unwashed bullied, traduced and defamed, fine with the erosion of freedom of speech, comfortable with young women being robbed of sporting honours and facing serious injury, because he valued his own standing and security more highly than acting on the feeble promptings of his conscience.

A rash of condescending men will swarm my mentions when I post this to tell me I should be pleased about Gladwell’s cautious backtracking. No. He hasn’t changed. He’s merely sensed a shift in what it’s acceptable to say and feels safe to align himself with the new consensus, excuses for his previous behaviour to the fore. He isn’t an ally, he’s a weathervane.

Changing sides years late, and only after you’ve realised the non-elite opposition is winning, isn’t a mark of integrity but of arse-covering. Those whose overriding focus is remaining in good odour with the in crowd can never be trusted. Gender identity ideology has been the modern arts world’s McCarthyism, and all Gladwell’s done is reveal himself as a man who’d have named names, but felt a bit uncomfortable about it afterwards.
Advertisement
She's brilliant.
Rowling has zero regrets for speaking out when she did.

Gladwell could learn a thing or two.

Rowling disagrees:

He's only reading the political winds. When they shift, again, he'll change sides.

Advertisement
All of this.
It's a great line.
We cannot forget who spoke out when it was necessary and who spoke out when it was safe.
And she's absolutely correct.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling Criminals
justmindy
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top BlueSky Accounts and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
THIS Is Why Donald Trump Won: Illegal Immigrant Arrested In FL After Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Asset Forfeiture ABUSE: Alaska Supreme Court Upholds State's Seizure of $95K Plane Over Six-Pack of Beer
Amy Curtis
UK’s New Home Secretary: Defender of Criminal Migrants and Palestine, Ushering in Chaos
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SMOKED! Pete Hegseth Drops Some Truth About Wiping Out Narco-Terrorists and The Daily Beast Can't Deal Grateful Calvin
Advertisement