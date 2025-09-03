AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSERIOUS People

No One Is Above the Law: Trial for ICE-Evading Milwaukee County Judge Hannah...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 03, 2025
Imgflip

This writer's irony meter just broke. Actually, it didn't just break, it burst into flames because nothing -- nothing -- will ever be more ironic than this.

At a protest in Tucson, AZ, today, a woman decided to prove she knows nothing about, well, anything.

Check it out.

Hamas uses rape as a weapon and makes women dress in hijabs and burkas -- the real-world Handmaid's Tale outfit. But her entire thought process is driven by 'Orange Man Bad' so she's incapable of seeing the irony in this (and how stupid it makes her look).

It sure does.

They say ignorance is bliss, but most Lefties are also miserable cranks, so we guess it isn't.

It's going to be incredible when the pro-trans Left collides with radical Islam.

Team Rainbow loses that one.

THIS.

They believe their intersectional virtue signaling outweighs the oppression women face under Islam.

They are missing exactly no rights that men have.

This writer understands why people feel this way, even if she disagrees with it.

Heh.

YUP. Pay attention.

She's not 'educated' but she is indoctrinated.

