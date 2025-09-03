AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSERIOUS People

This writer's irony meter just broke. Actually, it didn't just break, it burst into flames because nothing -- nothing -- will ever be more ironic than this.

At a protest in Tucson, AZ, today, a woman decided to prove she knows nothing about, well, anything.

Seen in Tucson today; wearing a costume representing resistance against the alleged erosion of women's rights while supporting a group that literally uses rape as a weapon. You can't make this stuff up 😆 pic.twitter.com/cJ1SgngiF0 — Jesse Petrilla (@JessePetrilla) September 2, 2025

Hamas uses rape as a weapon and makes women dress in hijabs and burkas -- the real-world Handmaid's Tale outfit. But her entire thought process is driven by 'Orange Man Bad' so she's incapable of seeing the irony in this (and how stupid it makes her look).

This photo about sums up the left these days. — Jesse Petrilla (@JessePetrilla) September 2, 2025

Ignorance is behind a lot of what we see acted out in public. — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) September 2, 2025

They say ignorance is bliss, but most Lefties are also miserable cranks, so we guess it isn't.

This one’s a bit confusing, too, not sure how Hamas would feel about being beneath the trans flag. Wonder if they have room for one more flag? The other flags on that street are 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PapgIm5Eao — Wendy Wolf (@wewolf66) September 2, 2025

It's going to be incredible when the pro-trans Left collides with radical Islam.

Team Rainbow loses that one.

It's absolutely crazy that any feminist, any *woman* supports |slamacists. Some of the most repressed women in the world. — Lizz (@janeandrsn) September 2, 2025

They believe their intersectional virtue signaling outweighs the oppression women face under Islam.

What right(s) do they think is missing that men have? — Frank Adomitis (@FrankAdomitis) September 2, 2025

They are missing exactly no rights that men have.

You can’t fix stupid. These retarded women are precisely why I often consider that we should repeal the 19th Amendment (or put some heavy restrictions on it). https://t.co/gla4NQp1LP — C me Rockin' (@InherentSass) September 2, 2025

This writer understands why people feel this way, even if she disagrees with it.

One decent-in-bed man with a real job, and all this ends. https://t.co/WMHQtwoZrw — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 2, 2025

This is who Democrats are. https://t.co/DaYBpYA7it — Verity Bites Back 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@VerityAnneBrown) September 2, 2025

This is what happens when you get a college education where they hate America and praise terrorists. https://t.co/MATe7wQX7g — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) September 2, 2025

She's not 'educated' but she is indoctrinated.