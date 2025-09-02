Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where...
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT...
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats...
Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administ...
Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING...
Sorry, Lefties! President Trump Is Alive and Well and Talks Tariffs, Putin With...
Jasmine Crockett Wants a Progressive ‘Donald Trump’ to Force a Democrat ‘Project 2029’...
No WORDS: Gavin Newsom's Comms Dir. DRAGGED for Mocking Californian Whose House Burned...
Bus Fuss: Bill de Blasio Caught Lying about ‘Successful’ Zohran Mamdani Free NYC...
YIKES: Elected VA Democrat Posts NASTY Imagery Accusing Winsome Earle-Sears of 'Targeting...
Chicago Dem Refuses Trump’s Help Ending Crime, Calls Him a Dictator Who Is...
LEADING 'Genocide Scholars Assn.' Passes Resolution Accusing Israel of GENOCIDE ... Just 1...

Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male Athlete

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on September 02, 2025
meme

Stop whatever you're doing right now and take a moment to give thanks for our First Amendment. Because, without it, America would go the way of the U.K. and Australia, where ungoodthink will land you in the slammer.

Advertisement

Or with a hefty fine:

More from Reduxx:

Kirralie Smith, a spokeswoman with Binary Australia, a campaign group dedicated to advocating for single-sex sports in Australia, has been told by the local court of New South Wales that she “unlawfully vilified” the two men – Justin “Riley” Dennis and Nicholas “Stephanie” Blanch – by raising public awareness of their inclusion in women’s sports after learning of injuries sustained by female players.

Demands made by Dennis and Blanch that may be imposed upon Smith and Binary Australia include: two payouts to the trans-identified men, at a maximum of $100,000 each, for “damages” to their reputation; a further financial penalty requiring Smith and Binary to cover the men’s court costs; a requirement that Smith and Binary issue a public apology; and the expectation that they “develop a policy aimed at eliminating unlawful discrimination and transgender vilification in relation to any future public acts.”

The court’s final decision, which will outline the extent of the punitive measures, is expected to be handed down in November.

This is disgusting.

Recommended

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It sure is.

The U.K. is a close third.

Ahem.

Nailed it.

It's an 80/20 issue, which is why the tiny tyrants in Australia and elsewhere are using the jackboot of the state to try and silence women.

Don't think for a second Democrats wouldn't at least try this here. 

Remember: the Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX would've penalized women who spoke out against men in their sports and safe spaces.

The inmates are running the asylum in the Land Down Under.

Advertisement

He's being sarcastic, of course.

Truth.

Penal colony is gonna penal colony.

Nailed it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FREE SPEECH TRANSGENDER UNITED KINGDOM LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'
Brett T.
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where Nazis Fled After WWII
Amy Curtis
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT in a Good Way -Watch
Sam J.
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our Bingo Card BUT Here We Are
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement