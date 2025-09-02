Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male Athlete

Stop whatever you're doing right now and take a moment to give thanks for our First Amendment. Because, without it, America would go the way of the U.K. and Australia, where ungoodthink will land you in the slammer.

Or with a hefty fine:

🚨An Australian women's rights advocate is facing a fine of up to $200,000 after "misgendering" two trans-identified males.@KirralieS has been found guilty of "transgender vilification" for opposing the participation of men in women's football.https://t.co/qcW1JszXet — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) September 1, 2025

More from Reduxx:

Kirralie Smith, a spokeswoman with Binary Australia, a campaign group dedicated to advocating for single-sex sports in Australia, has been told by the local court of New South Wales that she “unlawfully vilified” the two men – Justin “Riley” Dennis and Nicholas “Stephanie” Blanch – by raising public awareness of their inclusion in women’s sports after learning of injuries sustained by female players. Demands made by Dennis and Blanch that may be imposed upon Smith and Binary Australia include: two payouts to the trans-identified men, at a maximum of $100,000 each, for “damages” to their reputation; a further financial penalty requiring Smith and Binary to cover the men’s court costs; a requirement that Smith and Binary issue a public apology; and the expectation that they “develop a policy aimed at eliminating unlawful discrimination and transgender vilification in relation to any future public acts.” The court’s final decision, which will outline the extent of the punitive measures, is expected to be handed down in November.

This is disgusting.

These are the two "trans women" who are seeking up to $100,000 each from Kirralie because she called them men. 🤡 Australia is one big kangaroo court pic.twitter.com/Vy6WuX3OLC — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) September 1, 2025

It sure is.

Australia and Canada fighting to the death for the title of Most Retarded Country — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) September 1, 2025

The U.K. is a close third.

Some people are asking how they can support @KirralieS

👇https://t.co/sNjn1WOnbZ — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) September 2, 2025

Ahem.

Nailed it.

When standing up for women’s rights becomes a $200k crime, you know free speech is dead. Men in women’s sports isn’t debate…it’s common sense. — 🇺🇸SuperBasedInCali🇺🇸 (@SuperBasedInCa) September 1, 2025

It's an 80/20 issue, which is why the tiny tyrants in Australia and elsewhere are using the jackboot of the state to try and silence women.

Imagine being fined $200,000 for saying the person in this photo is a man



Because that's precisely what @KirralieS is facing https://t.co/G0aCz4kerY pic.twitter.com/cTj24UTqeI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 2, 2025

Don't think for a second Democrats wouldn't at least try this here.

Remember: the Biden-Harris rewrite of Title IX would've penalized women who spoke out against men in their sports and safe spaces.

An Australian woman is facing a $200k fine for saying these two men pretending to be women are men.



They’re men.



Australia courts find the truth offensive.



Insane. https://t.co/e1Mas2ZH1X pic.twitter.com/fB3lP2ZRpk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 2, 2025

The inmates are running the asylum in the Land Down Under.

It is truly horrible when men are called men. It's nice to see that Australia remains fully steeped in trans rights. To refer to people by their biological sex forces us to accept reality and this frankly is transphobic. https://t.co/FyLxxPf9rB — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 2, 2025

He's being sarcastic, of course.

Trans women are men https://t.co/fSYUCXXJhu — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) September 1, 2025

Truth.

Australia is in a very bad place. We have institutionalised woman hatred to an alarming degree and unlike other countries we have legislated for it across the Commonwealth and every State in the Cwealth.Australia is likely to be the last country on the globe to abandon genderism https://t.co/Zcox6W7rtC — Anna Mack (@annamack3) September 2, 2025

Penal colony is gonna penal colony.

Canada: Hold my maple syrup and watch this!



UK: Catch my teapot and check this out



Australia: G'day mate check out this c**t move https://t.co/vkWYQQBB6U — BlabberingCollector (@BlabberingC) September 2, 2025

Nailed it.

