UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where Nazis Fled After WWII

Serious question: has anyone who works the holiday shift at ABC News ever opened a history book? Because this writer's 12-year-old son, who loves WWII, would be able to tell you a bunch of Nazis fled Europe after WWII and ended up in Argentina.

So it wasn't a surprise to him that artwork stolen by the Nazis is 'found' in Argentina.

But it is a surprise to ABC News, apparently:

An 18th-century portrait stolen by the Nazis during WWII is believed to have resurfaced in the most unexpected place: hanging above a sofa in an Argentinian home and discovered not by law enforcement or a museum, but in a photo on a real estate website. https://t.co/Fa489D954v — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2025

Here's more from ABC News:

An 18th-century portrait stolen by the Nazis during WWII is believed to have resurfaced in the most unexpected place: hanging above a sofa in a coastal Argentinian home and discovered not by law enforcement or a museum, but spotted in a photo on a real estate website. The painting, 'Portrait of a Lady' by Italian baroque artist Giuseppe Vittore Ghislandi, belonged to Jacques Goudstikker, a prominent Dutch-Jewish art dealer whose collection of more than 1,100 works was seized after the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands in 1940. Senior Nazi officials, including Hermann Göring, acquired hundreds of pieces, according to the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE). The potential discovery is the result of years of work by Dutch daily newspaper Algemeen Dagblad (AD) investigative journalists Cyril Rosman, Paul Post and Peter Schouten, who have been pursuing the case for nearly a decade.

Your media, ladies and gentlemen.

I guess if you don’t know history that is the “most unexpected place” the rest of us are like well yes Argentina of course — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) September 1, 2025

It's not a shock to anyone else.

The journalism interns at ABC on a holiday weekend don't even have to take history, right? — Tom (@BoreGuru) September 1, 2025

Heh. Exactly as this writer said.

We cannot mock them enough.

"Most unexpected"? It's actually completely expected. Come on, people. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) September 2, 2025

Do better, ABC News.

This writer CACKLED.

Nazis? In Argentina of all places? https://t.co/l2VzjNozTY — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 2, 2025

Who'da thunk?

So let’s talk about what you consider “unexpected” https://t.co/qM9fafKwxG — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 1, 2025

Please, tell us what you think 'unexpected' means, ABC News.

No, the most unexpected place would've bern Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.



Some ex-Nazi's hideout in Argentina? Encyclopedia Brown would've solved that case. https://t.co/m76flg5WMf — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) September 2, 2025

Unlike the ABC News holiday crew, Encyclopedia Brown was smart.

Hey ABC, I hate to break it to you, but Argentina is *not* the most unexpected place to find Nazi stuff https://t.co/ETFnGxMgIB — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) September 1, 2025

It is not.