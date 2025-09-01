'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and HOO BOY

Naw Dogg: Rep for Rapper Snoop Says LGBTQ Apology Was Fake News
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 01, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Last night, we told you that director Chris Columbus came out and criticized J.K. Rowling for her stance on gender and trans ideology. Columbus, who helmed the first two 'Harry Potter' films, called Rowling's views 'sad' and a barrier to ever having a cast reunion.

Advertisement

Now, Rowling has responded as only she can, and HOO BOY does she make Columbus and her other 'Harry Potter' critics look bad:

The entire post reads:

Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry Potter so miserable?

Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms?

That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres?

That men don’t belong in women’s sport?

That female prisoners shouldn’t be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders?

That women should remain a protected class in law, because they have sex-specific needs and issues?

That language should reflect reality rather than ideological jargon, especially in a medical context?

That women shouldn’t be harassed, persecuted or fired for refusing to pretend humans can change sex?

That women should not be threatened with violence and rape when they assert their rights?

That freedom of speech and belief are essential to a pluralistic democratic society?

That troubled minors, especially those who are gay, autistic and trauma-experienced, should be given mental health support instead of irreversible surgeries and drug treatments on non-existent evidence of benefit?

That gay people shouldn’t be pressured to include the opposite sex in their dating pools, nor should they be smeared as ‘genital fetishists’ when they don’t?

That cross-dressing heterosexual male fetishists aren’t actually oppressed, but having the time of their lives piggybacking off gender identity ideology?

That said ideology, and the privileged, blinkered fools pushing it because they suffer zero consequences themselves, have done more damage to the political left’s credibility than Trump and Farage could have achieved in a century?

Let me have your thoughts.

Advertisement

All of this is absolutely brutal.

And X users did let her have their thoughts:

They can't argue on the merits so they stick to the script.

She's amazing, isn't she?

Probably.

Oh, really?

Thinking was never their strong suit, though.

Advertisement

Correct.

Don't stop.

Bingo.

The Left decided the 'rights' of mentally ill men trumped the actual rights of women.

We need more women like her.

Yes, she is.

It has been.

Advertisement

'Thank you' should be the only response to Rowling, especially the actors who would likely be nothing without her.

Some day, her critics will learn.

Today is not that day. Tomorrow doesn't look good, either.

