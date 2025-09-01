'Nothing Upsets a Weak Man More:' J.K. Rowling Responds to Chris Columbus and HOO BOY

Last night, we told you that director Chris Columbus came out and criticized J.K. Rowling for her stance on gender and trans ideology. Columbus, who helmed the first two 'Harry Potter' films, called Rowling's views 'sad' and a barrier to ever having a cast reunion.

Now, Rowling has responded as only she can, and HOO BOY does she make Columbus and her other 'Harry Potter' critics look bad:

As another man who once worked with me declares himself saddened by my beliefs on gender and sex, I thought it might be useful to compile a list for handy reference. Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2025

The entire post reads:

Which of the following do you imagine makes actors and directors who aren’t involved with the HBO reboot of Harry Potter so miserable? Is it my belief that women and girls should have their own public changing rooms and bathrooms? That women should retain female-only rape crisis centres? That men don’t belong in women’s sport? That female prisoners shouldn’t be incarcerated with violent men and male sex offenders? That women should remain a protected class in law, because they have sex-specific needs and issues? That language should reflect reality rather than ideological jargon, especially in a medical context? That women shouldn’t be harassed, persecuted or fired for refusing to pretend humans can change sex? That women should not be threatened with violence and rape when they assert their rights? That freedom of speech and belief are essential to a pluralistic democratic society? That troubled minors, especially those who are gay, autistic and trauma-experienced, should be given mental health support instead of irreversible surgeries and drug treatments on non-existent evidence of benefit? That gay people shouldn’t be pressured to include the opposite sex in their dating pools, nor should they be smeared as ‘genital fetishists’ when they don’t? That cross-dressing heterosexual male fetishists aren’t actually oppressed, but having the time of their lives piggybacking off gender identity ideology? That said ideology, and the privileged, blinkered fools pushing it because they suffer zero consequences themselves, have done more damage to the political left’s credibility than Trump and Farage could have achieved in a century? Let me have your thoughts.

All of this is absolutely brutal.

And X users did let her have their thoughts:

Your beliefs aren’t what makes them uncomfortable, it’s the fact that you voice them and don’t give a s***e what anyone has to say about it.



That terrifies them which is why they pass around the same script. — Seán Ako 🇮🇪 (@ScolaidhDays) September 1, 2025

They can't argue on the merits so they stick to the script.

Nothing upsets a weak man more than a woman who makes him feel his cowardice. This is as true of supposed iconoclasts who live in terror of losing the approval of the in-crowd as it is of domestic abusers. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2025

She's amazing, isn't she?

I’ll make a wild guess and say it’s because they weren’t asked to be involved in the HBO reboot and needed a fashionable reason to save professional face while trying to appear noble and virtuous.



I wager none of them at heart really believes that men can become women. — The Attagirls (@TheAttagirls) September 1, 2025

Probably.

One of them tried very hard to enlist my help in getting a major part in it. Only after he didn’t get it did he decide it was time to put the boot in. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2025

Oh, really?

That would involve thinking—that isn't possible during a mass hysteria. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) September 1, 2025

Thinking was never their strong suit, though.

Oh, these men are capable of thinking, but it’s easier to mouth platitudes from the back of a comfortable bandwagon. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 1, 2025

Correct.

There’s a subconscious fury a feminine man feels when he realizes a woman have more courage than him. Don’t stop — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 1, 2025

Don't stop.

It the reasonableness of your positions that threatens them most. That's why they revert to emotion-driven attacks. "You're a hater" and nonsense like that. — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) September 1, 2025

Bingo.

I don’t understand whats happening in society when those of us who’ve been violated by men are being told our voices don’t matter. Society is ok w/violating us women all over again just to placate a MAN’S feelings. THIS IS NOT OK. Men are supposed to protect us not harm us https://t.co/FdV2WJ1947 — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) September 1, 2025

The Left decided the 'rights' of mentally ill men trumped the actual rights of women.

Truth from a brave woman who gives no Fs. https://t.co/wreRZ8op06 — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) September 1, 2025

We need more women like her.

"Cross-dressing heterosexual male fetishists aren’t actually oppressed, but having the time of their lives piggybacking off gender identity ideology"@jk_rowling is the truth-teller they fear the most. https://t.co/ULVJiB8hJE — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) September 1, 2025

Yes, she is.

Watching people try to make these once-standard beliefs seem bigoted has been a real doozy. https://t.co/nNCqkOACaA — Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) September 1, 2025

It has been.

And we continue to be thankful for @jk_rowling and her courage to change the conversation.



THANK YOU FOR YOUR VOICE, M'AM. https://t.co/qxBV2ya6Rs — Ericka Andersen | Writer (@ErickaAndersen) September 1, 2025

'Thank you' should be the only response to Rowling, especially the actors who would likely be nothing without her.

“That cross-dressing heterosexual male fetishists aren’t actually oppressed, but having the time of their lives piggybacking off gender identity ideology?”



Ouch. To be on the receiving end of JKR’s pen! 😂 https://t.co/qR5Zd3WAvY — Peter Stacking Sats (@PeterStackings) September 1, 2025

Some day, her critics will learn.

Today is not that day. Tomorrow doesn't look good, either.

